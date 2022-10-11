Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns
Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
How To Discipline A Child With ADHD
The most common childhood mental disorder in the U.S., attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is characterized by difficulty focusing for any length of time, restlessness, emotional sensitivity, and outbursts that are disruptive to learning and interacting with peers or adults. About 8 percent of kids (some 5 million people) have been diagnosed with ADHD, which can be spotted in kids as young as age 4, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
psychologytoday.com
How To Help Defiant Children Regulate Their Emotions
Staying clear-minded about the nature of your child's difficult behaviors helps you better manage them. Taking the time to look at how you approach your child, from their perspective, will help you provide healtheir boundaries. Clearly seeing the relative severity of your child's problematic challenges will help you coach them...
psychologytoday.com
Always Sabotaging Yourself? Learn From Your Patterns
Our life is made up of patterns. They are relational, emotional, and physical. By examining our patterns, we can see the lessons our lives are trying to teach us. Ask yourself questions to stimulate your reflection, see what is missing in your life, and what you most need to change.
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Why Adult Child/Parent Reconciliation is Often Impossible
Many adult children might want to reconcile but it remains a theoretical that can't be reached in real life. This is also true for parents. Repeated efforts at changing the tenor of the relationship over years diminish the chances that reconciliation can actually happen. There really isn't a "middle ground"...
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
psychologytoday.com
The Empathy Theory of Dreaming
Dream sharing and discussing is associated with insight into one's waking life. Sharing dreams can increase feelings of empathy toward a dreamer. Dream sharing could enhance social connection and empathy in public settings. A group based at Swansea University in the United Kingdom has published several papers over the past...
psychologytoday.com
Why Your Smile Looks Fake in Pictures
A real smile is more than just moving your mouth, it starts in your brain's emotional circuitry. A genuine smile arises from feelings of happiness. To be more photogenic, stop focusing on your mouth and look for real joy. The horror movie Smile has been racking it up at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Action vs. Contemplation? Finding Answers in Empathy
Action and contemplation are entwined and interdependent. Our empathy and connection to others defines so much of what we think about and do. There are longstanding “careless thoughts” in human history that still trap us. College students are thinking about what field they wish to major in, how...
psychologytoday.com
Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?
People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
OPINION: With rise in kids’ anxiety, it’s time to rethink parenting
Shefali Tsabary, an expert in family dynamics, advocates for conscious parenting to create a greater emotional connection between parents and children.
psychologytoday.com
How A Land Inhabits Its People
An alternative to the view that we inhabit land is the view that the land inhabits us. The rhythm of a land seeps into people's psyches, constraining how they live, how they create, and the cultural practices that evolve there. Acknowledging a land’s previous inhabitants may reinforce the notion that...
psychologytoday.com
How to Stay Motivated in Tough Times
We can't always stay hopeful under duress but there are ways to stay motivated. Emotions influence our interpretation but one can be a hopeful realist. It's useful to stick to your guns on one carefully chosen goal and be adaptive in how you try to reach it. It's not the...
psychologytoday.com
Psychological Considerations in Writing a Will
For a couple, estate planning requires agreement about emotional topics. Estate planning is more complicated for blended families. The unequal distribution of assets can cause anger and conflict among children or between surviving spouses and children. Have you decided it’s time to have a will? You may be surprised at...
psychologytoday.com
Co-Parenting After Divorce When Your Ex Was Abusive
Co-parenting with an ex-partner who was abusive is often not possible and can become the arena for further abuse. A parallel parenting plan minimizes contact between the parents to protect a parent from the abusing parent. Parallel parenting focuses chiefly on the care of the children and requires clear boundaries...
Psych Centra
Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope
When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
psychologytoday.com
The Difference Between Insight and Inspiration
In literary creativity, especially the writing of poetry, inspiration and insight are markedly different. The poet starts by formulating problems, problems which are aesthetic and personal together. Writers choose the conflicts they prefer to work on, and more often than not, only touch on their psychic hindrances. Writers, especially poets,...
psychologytoday.com
A Personal Note on Aging
Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
psychologytoday.com
How to Get Your Partner to Stop Screaming at You
If your partner is a constant screamer, especially at you, this can put a great deal of strain on your relationship. A new paper on how to interpret people's messages when they're upset can help you understand what your partner is trying to say to you. Loud vocalizations can be...
psychologytoday.com
Why We Keep Hurting the Ones We Love
Two principles explain how painful conflicts tend to increase over time, regardless of the personalities involved. The focusing illusion and the pain-processing hierarchy can lead to enormous distress in love relationships. We must focus more on the effects of behavior and less on conscious intentions. We must develop conditioned responses...
Comments / 0