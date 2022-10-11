ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns

Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

How To Discipline A Child With ADHD

The most common childhood mental disorder in the U.S., attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is characterized by difficulty focusing for any length of time, restlessness, emotional sensitivity, and outbursts that are disruptive to learning and interacting with peers or adults. About 8 percent of kids (some 5 million people) have been diagnosed with ADHD, which can be spotted in kids as young as age 4, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How To Help Defiant Children Regulate Their Emotions

Staying clear-minded about the nature of your child's difficult behaviors helps you better manage them. Taking the time to look at how you approach your child, from their perspective, will help you provide healtheir boundaries. Clearly seeing the relative severity of your child's problematic challenges will help you coach them...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Always Sabotaging Yourself? Learn From Your Patterns

Our life is made up of patterns. They are relational, emotional, and physical. By examining our patterns, we can see the lessons our lives are trying to teach us. Ask yourself questions to stimulate your reflection, see what is missing in your life, and what you most need to change.
JOBS
psychologytoday.com

Why Adult Child/Parent Reconciliation is Often Impossible

Many adult children might want to reconcile but it remains a theoretical that can't be reached in real life. This is also true for parents. Repeated efforts at changing the tenor of the relationship over years diminish the chances that reconciliation can actually happen. There really isn't a "middle ground"...
RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children

A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The Empathy Theory of Dreaming

Dream sharing and discussing is associated with insight into one's waking life. Sharing dreams can increase feelings of empathy toward a dreamer. Dream sharing could enhance social connection and empathy in public settings. A group based at Swansea University in the United Kingdom has published several papers over the past...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Why Your Smile Looks Fake in Pictures

A real smile is more than just moving your mouth, it starts in your brain's emotional circuitry. A genuine smile arises from feelings of happiness. To be more photogenic, stop focusing on your mouth and look for real joy. The horror movie Smile has been racking it up at the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
psychologytoday.com

Action vs. Contemplation? Finding Answers in Empathy

Action and contemplation are entwined and interdependent. Our empathy and connection to others defines so much of what we think about and do. There are longstanding “careless thoughts” in human history that still trap us. College students are thinking about what field they wish to major in, how...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?

People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How A Land Inhabits Its People

An alternative to the view that we inhabit land is the view that the land inhabits us. The rhythm of a land seeps into people's psyches, constraining how they live, how they create, and the cultural practices that evolve there. Acknowledging a land’s previous inhabitants may reinforce the notion that...
psychologytoday.com

How to Stay Motivated in Tough Times

We can't always stay hopeful under duress but there are ways to stay motivated. Emotions influence our interpretation but one can be a hopeful realist. It's useful to stick to your guns on one carefully chosen goal and be adaptive in how you try to reach it. It's not the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Psychological Considerations in Writing a Will

For a couple, estate planning requires agreement about emotional topics. Estate planning is more complicated for blended families. The unequal distribution of assets can cause anger and conflict among children or between surviving spouses and children. Have you decided it’s time to have a will? You may be surprised at...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Co-Parenting After Divorce When Your Ex Was Abusive

Co-parenting with an ex-partner who was abusive is often not possible and can become the arena for further abuse. A parallel parenting plan minimizes contact between the parents to protect a parent from the abusing parent. Parallel parenting focuses chiefly on the care of the children and requires clear boundaries...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope

When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Insight and Inspiration

In literary creativity, especially the writing of poetry, inspiration and insight are markedly different. The poet starts by formulating problems, problems which are aesthetic and personal together. Writers choose the conflicts they prefer to work on, and more often than not, only touch on their psychic hindrances. Writers, especially poets,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

A Personal Note on Aging

Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Get Your Partner to Stop Screaming at You

If your partner is a constant screamer, especially at you, this can put a great deal of strain on your relationship. A new paper on how to interpret people's messages when they're upset can help you understand what your partner is trying to say to you. Loud vocalizations can be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why We Keep Hurting the Ones We Love

Two principles explain how painful conflicts tend to increase over time, regardless of the personalities involved. The focusing illusion and the pain-processing hierarchy can lead to enormous distress in love relationships. We must focus more on the effects of behavior and less on conscious intentions. We must develop conditioned responses...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

