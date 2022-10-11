How hard it is to regain focus after the coaching change. "This is a tough business, right? This is the part of the business that is toughest on coaches and players and people in the personnel office and their families. We understand what we get into, what we sign up for. I know what Coach [Rhule] and his family are going through and how hard it is. He's a great man. He's a great football coach and I have no doubt in my mind he's going to land on his feet. It's just part of the business and you just got to move on."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO