Athens, GA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Georgia’s Win over Vanderbilt

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs finish up their dismantling of the Vanderbilt Commodores, we bring you the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the matchup. Georgia started slow each of the previous three weeks of the season leading up to Saturday's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Saturday however was a completely different story. Georgia would go on to score touchdowns on four of their first five possessions and didn't allow Vanderbilt past midfield unti midway through the second quarter.
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How Alabama vs. Tennessee will affect the College Football Playoff race

The matchup between Alabama and Tennessee already figured to be the biggest Third Saturday in October in some time, but now it could directly impact how the College Football Playoff will look later this year. That's according to Football Power Index, the predictive computer model, which forecasts major change for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clemson 24 Florida State 14: Halftime Analysis

TALLAHASSEE, FL- Fourth-ranked Clemson leads Florida State 24-14 at the half, as the Tigers scored 10 late second-quarter points to break a 14-14 tie. Huge fumble recovery for Tyler Davis after Myles Murphy forced a Jordan Travis fumble near midfield with just under a minute remaining in the half. Clemson quickly turns that into points as the offense goes 42 yards in just three plays, highlighted by a Will Shipley 36-yard run. Two plays later DJ Uiagalelei runs it in from five yards out. Momentum changing drive right there.
CLEMSON, SC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clemson and FSU Friday Injury Report and Stat Breakdown

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
TALLAHASSEE, FL

