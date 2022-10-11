Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
View the original article to see embedded media. Arch Manning, the top quarterback prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to Texas back in June and is garnering plenty of hype considering his talent level and the fact that he’s a member of the Manning family.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’
CHICAGO — Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field
The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son to BRADY Brand
The college football landscape has completely changed in the past few years with the ability of players to transfer without limitations and the introduction of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Since the introduction of NIL, student-athletes across the country have been able to profit from their names and abilities. Whether creating their own product, making money off streaming, or using their likeness for a positive change in the world, the movement has only seemed to help.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Milton Williams, Kyzir White Reveal What Eagles-Cowboys Means to Them
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Inside the Eagles’ locker room, it’s a family affair for defensive tackle Milton Williams and linebacker Kyzir White. View the original article to see embedded media. White, 26, grew up...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
College football Week 7: The seven best games to watch and stream Saturday
The Los Angeles Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here's a rundown of seven games in Week 7 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific. No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Announces How Cowboys ‘Win This Game!’ vs. Eagles: 3 to Watch in Week 6
"If we stop the run,'' Micah Parsons has announced,'' we win this game!''. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 5-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Rule Out Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett Update
Cleveland Browns will be hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday without cornerback Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney. Ward is not at practice again on Friday, as he continues to deal with a concussion. It will be up to Greg Newsome II and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. to step up...
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson leading the charge
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022 iteration in the books, all eyes
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers Rumors: A Matisse Thybulle Extension ‘Briefly’ Discussed
The Philadelphia 76ers have an important decision to make regarding their young veteran wing, Matisse Thybulle. By Monday night, Thybulle and the Sixers have to reach an extension agreement, or else the 25-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Over the offseason, there wasn't...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links
With a massive victory in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Braves. They now need just one more win to return to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies, facing...
