Santa Clara, CA

Contra Costa Herald

Antioch Mayor Thorpe no show for DUI trial, attorney says he wants to change plea

According to an Antioch resident who was at the courthouse in Martinez, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, Mayor Lamar Thorpe did not show up for his DUI trial before Judge Joni T. Hiramoto, and that his lawyer stated Thorpe wants to change his plea from not guilty. The resident also shared that a new hearing for Thorpe is set for Dec. 13, 2022, in Dept 20. at 8:30 am. The information was later confirmed by Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer, Ted Asregadoo.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

State Bar complaint filed against SF interim D.A. Jenkins by retired judge

SAN FRANCISCO - A retired judge has filed a State Bar complaint against interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The complaint alleges Jenkins violated State Bar rules and the Business and Professions code through acts of dishonesty. Retired Superior Court Judge Martha Goldin filed the complaint on Thursday. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
santaclaranews.org

BREAKING: Recall Effort Launched Against Anthony Becker, Suds Jain and Kevin Park for “Potential Corruption and Wrongdoing”

Today, at Santa Clara City Hall approximately 40 residents gathered to form a committee to recall Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Suds Jain and Kevin Park. Committee member Teresa O’Neill said that Santa Clarans “are fighting back against potential corruption and wrongdoing with this recall project.”. Recall organizer Burt Field...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 kidnapping suspects linked to Union City attempted murder investigation

FREMONT – A pair of suspects in a Fremont kidnapping are being linked to a Union City attempted murder investigation, detectives said late Thursday afternoon.Fremont and Union City police detectives are jointly investigating the related cases, which occurred earlier this week. Early Monday morning, Fremont officers responded to a late reported incident involving carjacking, kidnapping and robbery outside of a Fremont business in which a man was walking to his parked vehicle. At that time, the man was approached by two suspects who demanded money and physically forced him to go to a nearby ATM. After, the suspects took turns battering the...
UNION CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict

Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict. A U.S. District Court has awarded over $2 million to a former superintendent for San Jose’s Evergreen School District. The veteran educator filed a gender discrimination lawsuit back in 2020, claiming she was being paid less than her male colleague.
KRON4 News

Bomb threats at two Gilroy high schools Thursday unfounded

GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — Gilroy school officials grappled with terror threats at two high schools Thursday, but both went unfounded. At about 9:30 a.m., Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. The threat was not specific to the school […]
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday. Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted The post Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Civil Grand Jury Report criticizes Hollister police staffing levels

Hollister Police Officers Wells (left) and Pimentel (right). Photo by Hollister Police Sergeant Bo Leland. Editor’s note: This is the third article on the 2021-22 Civil Grand Jury report. The first article can be found here. The second article on Behavioral Health can be found here. The 2021-22 Civil...
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose

A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA says Milpitas police lawfully shot and killed 42 year old man

Police officers in Milpitas were in the right during a shootout that killed an armed suspect, according to a new report from the Santa Clara District Attorney's office. The report found officers acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 42-year-old Michael Nelson Jr., when he was sitting in a stolen car. Officers were trying to arrest Nelson when he pulled a loaded, illegal gun and got into a shootout with police at a busy shopping center last year, the DA found.
MILPITAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police

A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
SAN JOSE, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news: Petition to recall councilmember Armendariz goes to county ROV

Armendariz told the city council she will not resign, says recall proponents should withdraw petition. City Clerk Thai Pham verified the minimum number of petitions have been signed and submitted by Gilroy voters for a special election that, if held next year, may remove Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz from office. Meeting...
GILROY, CA
San José Spotlight

Grand jury shunned accused Santa Clara officials

Santa Clara County’s civil grand jury failed to interview the majority of Santa Clara councilmembers it condemned for alleged misconduct in a controversial new report. Three of the five councilmembers admonished in the report — Kevin Park, Raj Chahal and Anthony Becker — told San José Spotlight they were never contacted by the jurors. They are accused of having unethical ties to the San Francisco 49ers and putting the team’s interests above the city.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days

South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents

Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
