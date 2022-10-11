Read full article on original website
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch Mayor Thorpe no show for DUI trial, attorney says he wants to change plea
According to an Antioch resident who was at the courthouse in Martinez, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, Mayor Lamar Thorpe did not show up for his DUI trial before Judge Joni T. Hiramoto, and that his lawyer stated Thorpe wants to change his plea from not guilty. The resident also shared that a new hearing for Thorpe is set for Dec. 13, 2022, in Dept 20. at 8:30 am. The information was later confirmed by Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer, Ted Asregadoo.
SJPD got more than $41M budget increase as department faced calls to defund police, data shows
Police records obtained by the I-Team show during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, there were 514 officers who used force 1,323 times -- 77 of those officers used force up to 15 times repeatedly.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara family files assault charges against teens in viral video
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - A family in Santa Clara says they’ve filed charges against two teen boys who were seen on video punching their 13-year-old son as he headed home from walking their dog. The video went viral after the boy’s older sister posted about it on Instagram.
KTVU FOX 2
State Bar complaint filed against SF interim D.A. Jenkins by retired judge
SAN FRANCISCO - A retired judge has filed a State Bar complaint against interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The complaint alleges Jenkins violated State Bar rules and the Business and Professions code through acts of dishonesty. Retired Superior Court Judge Martha Goldin filed the complaint on Thursday. The...
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Recall Effort Launched Against Anthony Becker, Suds Jain and Kevin Park for “Potential Corruption and Wrongdoing”
Today, at Santa Clara City Hall approximately 40 residents gathered to form a committee to recall Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Suds Jain and Kevin Park. Committee member Teresa O’Neill said that Santa Clarans “are fighting back against potential corruption and wrongdoing with this recall project.”. Recall organizer Burt Field...
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
2 kidnapping suspects linked to Union City attempted murder investigation
FREMONT – A pair of suspects in a Fremont kidnapping are being linked to a Union City attempted murder investigation, detectives said late Thursday afternoon.Fremont and Union City police detectives are jointly investigating the related cases, which occurred earlier this week. Early Monday morning, Fremont officers responded to a late reported incident involving carjacking, kidnapping and robbery outside of a Fremont business in which a man was walking to his parked vehicle. At that time, the man was approached by two suspects who demanded money and physically forced him to go to a nearby ATM. After, the suspects took turns battering the...
KTVU FOX 2
Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict
Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict. A U.S. District Court has awarded over $2 million to a former superintendent for San Jose’s Evergreen School District. The veteran educator filed a gender discrimination lawsuit back in 2020, claiming she was being paid less than her male colleague.
Bomb threats at two Gilroy high schools Thursday unfounded
GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — Gilroy school officials grappled with terror threats at two high schools Thursday, but both went unfounded. At about 9:30 a.m., Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. The threat was not specific to the school […]
Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday. Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted The post Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Civil Grand Jury Report criticizes Hollister police staffing levels
Hollister Police Officers Wells (left) and Pimentel (right). Photo by Hollister Police Sergeant Bo Leland. Editor’s note: This is the third article on the 2021-22 Civil Grand Jury report. The first article can be found here. The second article on Behavioral Health can be found here. The 2021-22 Civil...
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose
A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
KTVU FOX 2
DA says Milpitas police lawfully shot and killed 42 year old man
Police officers in Milpitas were in the right during a shootout that killed an armed suspect, according to a new report from the Santa Clara District Attorney's office. The report found officers acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 42-year-old Michael Nelson Jr., when he was sitting in a stolen car. Officers were trying to arrest Nelson when he pulled a loaded, illegal gun and got into a shootout with police at a busy shopping center last year, the DA found.
NBC Bay Area
Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police
A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Petition to recall councilmember Armendariz goes to county ROV
Armendariz told the city council she will not resign, says recall proponents should withdraw petition. City Clerk Thai Pham verified the minimum number of petitions have been signed and submitted by Gilroy voters for a special election that, if held next year, may remove Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz from office. Meeting...
Grand jury shunned accused Santa Clara officials
Santa Clara County’s civil grand jury failed to interview the majority of Santa Clara councilmembers it condemned for alleged misconduct in a controversial new report. Three of the five councilmembers admonished in the report — Kevin Park, Raj Chahal and Anthony Becker — told San José Spotlight they were never contacted by the jurors. They are accused of having unethical ties to the San Francisco 49ers and putting the team’s interests above the city.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days
South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
calmatters.network
State Supreme Court to hear appeal in overturned conviction of 3 correctional officers for inmate's murder
The California Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal regarding the overturned convictions of three former sheriff’s employees who murdered an inmate who had mental illness in the Santa Clara County Jail. On Wednesday, the court granted the petition by the state Attorney General’s Office that is seeking...
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
Arrest made in Daly City home invasion, robbery of elderly woman
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 70-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed after three men entered her Daly City home on Sept. 28, KRON4 reported. Security video shows at least one of the suspects dressed up as a utility worker. An arrest in the home invasion on the 100 block of Los Olivos Avenue was […]
