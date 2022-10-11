ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Claims $1 Million Scratch-Off Win On Gold Rush Limited Game

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Andrew Hyche, 47, of Fort Walton Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Hyche purchased his winning ticket from Tom Thumb, located at 1096 Beal Parkway Northwest in Fort Walton Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

Comments / 7

Mark Eaches
4d ago

If the people of Florida are winning as much as these articles claim daily, there should be no one who isn’t a millionaire. I believe it a ploy to boost lottery sales

Reply(1)
4
1 cool guy
4d ago

the take home amount is lower then the last one of a man in Brooksville FL, takes $860,000 , what's going on here???????!!!!!!! lottery is faking tooo many people in news photos bc the man had a SAD facial expression in his photo!! lottery wants MORE people to play a gambling game with no big pay outs but to just take your money and give you a homeless and poor life. STOP PLAYING THE LOTTERY IN ALL STATES!!!!!

Reply(1)
2
FLORIDA STATE
