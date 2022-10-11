ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown Police: Victim in Tuesday 'targeted' shooting in stable condition

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago

A city man was in stable condition Tuesday after being shot in the head that morning in what Hagerstown Police say was a "targeted incident."

Police responded to the 600 block of South Potomac Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, the release states.

They found Dayvon Anthony Smith, 35, of no fixed address, outside in the driveway with what the release described as an "apparent gunshot wound to the head," according to the release and Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, police spokesperson.

The 600 block of South Potomac Street is south of the intersection with Memorial Boulevard and along Rose Hill Cemetery.

Fetchu, in a text, said the area where Smith was found was "unrelated to his home."

Police aided Smith until emergency medical officials arrived.

Smith was taken to Meritus Medical Center.

He was treated at Meritus and transferred, according to an email from a hospital spokesperson. Meritus could not say to which hospital Smith was transferred due to federal privacy law.

In a followup text message, Fetchu said Smith was at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and is "considered stable."

Police were not releasing further information about the incident early Tuesday.

A Hagerstown man is in critical condition at Meritus Medical Center as the result of an early morning shooting on South Potomac Street Tuesday.. Hagerstown police received a report about the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found Dayvon Smith, 35, of Hagerstown, outside in a driveway at the address, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
