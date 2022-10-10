Read full article on original website
Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
Crash shuts down part of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Officials say the left lane has reopened, but the right lane remains closed. Authorities say there is a 5 mile delay and drivers should expect stopped or slowed traffic. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A crash in Lebanon County has shut down a portion of...
PSP looking for missing juvenile
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Angel Gonzalez, who was last seen on Oct. 2, around 1 a.m., in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA. Gonzalez was described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9 in height, about 230 pounds, and was...
Fire deaths hit 14-year high as crews stress preparedness
York, PA — A disturbing trend across the nation as fire deaths spike to 14-year highs. National Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for families to plan for the possibility of one of the worst days of their lives. “Fires happen anytime. Fires happen everywhere,” said Chief Bill Sleeger,...
Police investigate reported shooting in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County say police are investigating reports of a shooting that happened around 9:15 PM in Harrisburg on Wednesday night. Residents in the area tell CBS 21 News they believe it was a drive-by shooting, however, police have not confirmed this. It...
Man accused of driving car through fundraiser appears in court, DA may seek death penalty
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people at a fundraiser then murdering his mother appeared in court today. A Columbia County judge said all 40 felony charges will move forward, including criminal homicide and attempted homicide charges. According to...
Man accused of videotaping, recording PSP conversation with juvenile victim
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police arrested a man after they say he videotaped a police conversation with a juvenile victim while discussing sensitive information related to a case. According to PSP, troopers were working on an active investigation involving a juvenile victim on Saturday. While conducting the...
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
Children, workers rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WFMZ) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare has sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in Allentown responded Tuesday morning to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
How to prevent gas leaks in your home
(WJAC) — On Tuesday, over two dozen children were sent to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown daycare center. That begs the questions of: what causes gas leaks like this? And how can you prevent them?. The Associated Press reports that this daycare gas leak...
Second Street in Harrisburg becomes a two-way road
HARRISBURG — After years of discussion, Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The switch from a one-way to two-way over a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets began at noon on Thursday. In making the change, several traffic lights were decommissioned and replaced with roundabouts...
Lancaster Co Public Safety Center gets big grant for upgrades
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Big cash is set to benefit the emergency services community in Lancaster County for upgrades to the training center. “It costs a lot of money every year just to maintain this facility,” said Duane Hagelgans, Chairman of the Lancaster County Public Safety Foundation. In...
Vigil will honor those who lost life to Domestic Violence in Cumberland, Perry Counties
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties (DVSCP) will be hosting its annual Candlelight Vigil to honor and remember the women and children of Cumberland and Perry Counties who've lost their lives to acts of violence. The Vigil will be held on Thursday,...
Planting trees in Harrisburg City, can you help?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is on a mission to plant more trees October 28-30, can you help?. Volunteers will be asked to arrive at 9 a.m. for a group demonstration of planting trees so everyone understands the best way to plant. All the trees have been pre-selected after the city spoke with property owners and residents in the areas.
Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
Epilepsy Foundation hosting 'Walk to End Epilepsy' in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania announced they're holding their fourth "Walk to End Epilepsy" event in Lancaster. Members from across the region will join together at the Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster on October 22, for a day of fun celebrations, raise funds, and to spread awareness for epilepsy, according to press release.
An increase in animal drop off and abandonment, one shelter is at full capacity
PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — Pine Grove Shelter is seeing an increase in animal drop offs - several animals have been abandoned and dropped off as strays by their owners. The shelter is currently at max capacity, while they say they don’t want to say no, they only...
Jackpot winning lottery ticket for $250,000 sold in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — We got a winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket sold Friday, Oct. 7, matching five balls drawn 6-7-19-20-23, winning this Pennsylvanian $250,000. The ticket was sold by Rutters at 420 North Main St., Spring Grove. The store will be awarded $500 for...
Fundraiser to help thousands of families without diapers emceed by Anchor Candace Scalese
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Healthy Steps Diaper Bank is hosting its “Attitude of Gratitude” fundraising event Thursday, October 13, 2022, to help Central PA families with diapers, period supplies, and other basic needs. CBS21 News Anchor Candace Scalese will emcee the event. The diaper bank says...
