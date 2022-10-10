ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP looking for missing juvenile

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Angel Gonzalez, who was last seen on Oct. 2, around 1 a.m., in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA. Gonzalez was described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9 in height, about 230 pounds, and was...
SHAMOKIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
State
Maine State
City
Tower City, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Accidents
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
local21news.com

Fire deaths hit 14-year high as crews stress preparedness

York, PA — A disturbing trend across the nation as fire deaths spike to 14-year highs. National Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for families to plan for the possibility of one of the worst days of their lives. “Fires happen anytime. Fires happen everywhere,” said Chief Bill Sleeger,...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Police investigate reported shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County say police are investigating reports of a shooting that happened around 9:15 PM in Harrisburg on Wednesday night. Residents in the area tell CBS 21 News they believe it was a drive-by shooting, however, police have not confirmed this. It...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drilling And Blasting#Dynamite#Accident#Porter Twp#Maine Drilling#The Summit Quarry#Skook News
local21news.com

Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

How to prevent gas leaks in your home

(WJAC) — On Tuesday, over two dozen children were sent to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown daycare center. That begs the questions of: what causes gas leaks like this? And how can you prevent them?. The Associated Press reports that this daycare gas leak...
ALLENTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Second Street in Harrisburg becomes a two-way road

HARRISBURG — After years of discussion, Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The switch from a one-way to two-way over a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets began at noon on Thursday. In making the change, several traffic lights were decommissioned and replaced with roundabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
local21news.com

Lancaster Co Public Safety Center gets big grant for upgrades

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Big cash is set to benefit the emergency services community in Lancaster County for upgrades to the training center. “It costs a lot of money every year just to maintain this facility,” said Duane Hagelgans, Chairman of the Lancaster County Public Safety Foundation. In...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Planting trees in Harrisburg City, can you help?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is on a mission to plant more trees October 28-30, can you help?. Volunteers will be asked to arrive at 9 a.m. for a group demonstration of planting trees so everyone understands the best way to plant. All the trees have been pre-selected after the city spoke with property owners and residents in the areas.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Epilepsy Foundation hosting 'Walk to End Epilepsy' in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania announced they're holding their fourth "Walk to End Epilepsy" event in Lancaster. Members from across the region will join together at the Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster on October 22, for a day of fun celebrations, raise funds, and to spread awareness for epilepsy, according to press release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Jackpot winning lottery ticket for $250,000 sold in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — We got a winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket sold Friday, Oct. 7, matching five balls drawn 6-7-19-20-23, winning this Pennsylvanian $250,000. The ticket was sold by Rutters at 420 North Main St., Spring Grove. The store will be awarded $500 for...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy