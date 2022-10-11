Read full article on original website
Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!
If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?
Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
Best Crypto Under $1: Dai (DAI), TRON (TRX)and The Hideaways (HDWY)
DAI (DAI) The Ethereum Based Stable Coin That Is Equal To The Same Value Of One Dollar. Dai (DAI) is a stable-coin digital currency based on the top-tier coin Ethereum whose development and issuance is mainly operated by Maker Protocol and the MakerDAO decentralized autonomous organization. Dai (DAi) is currently...
Make Crypto Money Work for You by Buying into Runfy, Binance Coin, and Litecoin
The Runfy (RUNF) project presents a new paradigm where its users can earn crypto while attaining important fitness goals. The advantages of this crypto platform cannot be overemphasized. In fact, experts have projected that its impact will benefit members of the crypto community who frequently ignore their health needs in favor of “the grind.” It will also onboard newcomers to the Web3 world by helping them achieve long-term health goals while making a profit.
Bumper Year: Crypto Hackers Step Up With Record $3 Billion Theft This Year
Crypto hackers surpassed the level of performance they did last year that enabled them to get away with $2.1 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, setting their own “all-time high” this 2022. With still over two months left before the year ends, these cybercriminals have already carted off with $3...
Binance Launches $500 Million Fund To Support Bitcoin Mining Industry
The Bitcoin mining industry has grown tremendously in the last few years. With multiple bull markets so far, there has been a large profit margin for those who have gone down this route, with companies making hundreds of millions of dollars off their operations. The bear market has had a profound impact on the bitcoin mining industry but it has not scared off participants, and now Binance is providing support for miners.
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
Algorand was built to be one of the greenest cryptos: Did ALGO meet the expectations?
Algorand’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable blockchain brought it to the limelight years back. This was a time when the blockchain industry was facing backlash from policymakers, environmentalists, and investors for its unfairly large carbon footprint. The high-profile team led by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali also built a lot of buzz for the project.
Top Trending Cryptos of October 2022: CSPR, IMPT, USTC, SHIB
The global crypto market lingers under the $1 trillion mark, with few signs of a bounce-back in October. An autumn bull run seems far-fetched unless whale and retailer funds pump in from less inspiring markets. But, on a zoom-in, we find cryptocurrencies that are performing remarkably well even in the...
Will Big Eyes Coin Have As Much Market Potential As Shiba Inu and Mina Upon Launch?
Every crypto that enters the cryptocurrency market aims to fight for the top spot in the cryptocurrency list. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to fight its way to the top, and as with every unique crypto, it has the necessary features to battle its way to the top.
Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Stellar Are The Best Tokens To Invest In For Beginners And Experts
Since global financial markets plummeted at the beginning of the summer, the bearish crypto market has stretched day-to-day activities. It is a dire condition characterized by negative pricing and significant market volatility that everyone in the cryptocurrency sector wishes to be free of. However, the bear market offers a once-in-a-lifetime...
River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?
Wait a minute, is River Financial involved in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the highly respected financial institution is now processing the Chivo Wallet’s Lightning transactions. Which seems like a step in the right direction, but also comes with seemingly unnecessary counterparty risk. Why isn’t El Salvador handling the operation internally? And, will River Financial improve the Chivo Wallet’s usability?
Duh? Bitcoin? Study Shows Over 60% Of Global Population Are Ignorant About Crypto
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, they’re not for everyone. At least, in the “knowledge” department. Despite their massive popularity, still, not everyone have heard – or know – about them. More and more people, organizations, and private companies are joining the bandwagon and getting involved in cryptocurrency....
NFTs Dying? Not For Kraken’s Managing Chief Who’s Still Upbeat About Their Future
The NFTs (non-fungible token) market in 2021 was valued at $11.3 billion, according to the assessment of Verified Market Research (VMR), a global research and consulting company. For the next eight years, the industry is predicted to grow tremendously in terms of value, having a compound annual growth rate of...
Byepix: The Safest Platform in the World With Investor Protection System
ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) have always been a strong narrative in the cryptocurrency ecosystem since first surfacing in 2017. However, several ICOs crumbled as soon as they launched, failing to survive the first six months. While most were scams from the outset, others collapsed due to unsustainable business models, especially around tokenomics.
Here’s How Much ETH Is Expected To Be Burned Every Year
The Ethereum (ETH) burn was implemented with the EIP-1559 and since then, thousands of ETH have been burned and taken out of circulation. The ETH burn continues in a bid to make the cryptocurrency deflationary, and it has actually been able to achieve this in some blocks. Given the number of ETH that is being burned by the hour, here is how much ETH is expected to be burned each year.
MFET Gets Listed on XT.COM Main Zone With USDT Pairing
XT.COM, one of the leading global trading exchanges and the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that MFET is being listed in the Main Zone of the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community would get an exposure to high-profile tokens like MFET, and this also helps in taking the MFET token to a wide user base of XT.COM.
B2Trader to Get New Big Update: Trading with 100 Pairs And 100×100 Order Book
B2Broker, the unwavering leader in liquidity supply and technological equipment for crypto, Forex, and other markets, is pleased to announce the release of a major update of B2Trader – an innovative and professional order-matching system whose algorithms allow efficient operation within crypto exchanges, spot, MFT brokers and market makers. This update introduces changes to the number of available trading pairings while maintaining the same order book depth level, namely 100×100. Thanks to this, traders will be able to execute larger orders, which will repeatedly improve their trading experience. B2Broker constantly strives to offer its clients only the best services, and this update is one more step towards this great goal. We sincerely appreciate your trust and support!
Shiba Inu Welcomes Over 100,000 Holders This Year As SHIB Tries To Ward Off The Bears
Shiba Inu once carried so much promise that the crypto space actually believed it will flip and overtake the “OG” (slang: original gangster) dog-themed crypto, Dogecoin. But SHIB failed to live up to the hype, falling victim to the volatility that has been plaguing the cryptocurrency market this year.
Low Cap Gems For 2023 Pump: Oryen, Stacks, And Chiliz
Investors targeting small-cap gems will turn their crypto portfolios into monsters. Large-cap projects have already experienced their growth phase and thus cannot rival the growth potential of smaller-cap projects. Oryen (ORY), Stacks (STX), and Chiliz (CHZ) represent three excellent low-cap gems largely undiscovered by the crypto community and ready to...
