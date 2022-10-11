ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Dare County Library to launch free seed library

Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
VIRGINIA STATE
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
DUCK, NC
