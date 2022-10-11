Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLititz, PA
Lancaster Restaurant Highlight: Altana on 26 East King Street [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Here's What a Soda Wall Looks Like (And Where to Get Unique Sweets in Lititz, PA)Melissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
local21news.com
Central PA native and singer-songwriter releases new album after black mold exposure
A Central PA native is making her rounds back home this weekend sharing her newly released single. There’s a lot more to her new album “Transparent” than just some lively country-rock tunes. She’s sharing a very important message. Olivia Farabaugh is living her Nashville dreams after...
local21news.com
Sheetz in Adams Co. sells $1 million winning scratch-off
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off was sold by Sheetz on East King Street in Littlestown, Adams County. According to PA Lottery, Sheetz will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off. The scratch-off is a $20 game, with the top prize being...
local21news.com
OVER THE EDGE: WHP anchor rappels off Fulton Bank building
HARRISBURG — Call it a dare gone wrong. CBS News 21 anchor Luke Burdsall went “over the edge” to support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Capital Region on Friday morning. All he had to do was rappel down the side of the Fulton Bank...
local21news.com
Illegally dumped rats multiplying, more than 100 rounded-up in Steelton, Pa.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats in Steelton and Harrisburg. So far, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
After a foggy morning the sun will bring its shine
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After some patchy fog this morning, the sun will break out in abundance! Highs today will climb into the middle 60s. It will be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the low 40s. More sunshine is on tap for Saturday as highs climb to around 70. The beautiful weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s along with a sun and cloud mix.
local21news.com
Fundraiser to help thousands of families without diapers emceed by Anchor Candace Scalese
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Healthy Steps Diaper Bank is hosting its “Attitude of Gratitude” fundraising event Thursday, October 13, 2022, to help Central PA families with diapers, period supplies, and other basic needs. CBS21 News Anchor Candace Scalese will emcee the event. The diaper bank says...
local21news.com
Preserving the family farm: the steps some are taking to ensure tradition continues
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that $7.5 million of state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars was put towards purchasing development rights of 24 farms across 10 Pennsylvania counties. The counties with newly preserved farms include Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery,...
local21news.com
Plenty of sunshine on tap for gorgeous weekend weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — More sunshine is on tap for Saturday as highs climb to around 70. The beautiful weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s along with a sun and cloud mix. OCTOBER CHILL:. Our next cold front really brings the chilly stuff! The...
RELATED PEOPLE
local21news.com
Identity of driver killed in York County crash released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
local21news.com
Crash shuts down part of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Officials say the left lane has reopened, but the right lane remains closed. Authorities say there is a 5 mile delay and drivers should expect stopped or slowed traffic. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A crash in Lebanon County has shut down a portion of...
local21news.com
Gorgeous weekend weather continues before cooler air makes an appearance
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Our gorgeous weekend of weather will continue as highs climb into the lower 70s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the middle 40s. A sun and cloud mix is on tap for tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.
local21news.com
New playground will help children of all abilities play together
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, October 12, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the Borough of Chambersburg’s new inclusive play equipment at Chambersburg Memorial Park. This new equipment fills a community need for an all-inclusive park and recreational amenities that allows children of all abilities to play together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
York woman sentenced to probation for pandemic unemployment fraud
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was announced by The United State Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania that 46-year-old Tami Mateljan was sentenced on Oct. 11 to two years of probation for conspiring to commit wire fraud by a U.S. Court Judge. In addition, Mateljan was ordered to pay $8,427 in restitution.
local21news.com
G.I.V.E. gives back to central PA
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania nonprofit G.I.V.E or Giving is Very Essential, began this past year and held its first fundraiser Friday at the Carlisle Golf Club. One of the founders, Pete Russo said a group of businessmen came together after being involved with other nonprofit organizations but wanted to commit money to organizations they personally believe in.
local21news.com
Trick or Treat may not be so sweet as inflation drives costs up
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Buying treats may get a little tricky this Halloween. “Last year, Halloween, we spent about $10 billion,” Penn State Smeal College of Business Professor of Finance Dr. Fariborz Ghadar said, citing the price of candy has increased 11 percent. “This year, we’re anticipating to spend about $10.6 billion, which is not keeping up with inflation.”
local21news.com
Second Street in Harrisburg becomes a two-way road
HARRISBURG — After years of discussion, Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The switch from a one-way to two-way over a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets began at noon on Thursday. In making the change, several traffic lights were decommissioned and replaced with roundabouts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Man charged after allegedly stealing Air Jordans at gunpoint in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man is facing charges after he allegedly stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordans from a person at gunpoint in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Police say the 19-year-old Hayden Thoman is charged with robbery, simple assault, and other charges stemming from...
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day | Thunderstorms with damaging winds expected late afternoon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A cold front moves through the region today with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could potentially be severe, with the biggest threat being damaging winds. We expect about a 1/2 to1-inch of rain, so be alert for some localized flooding. The thunderstorm threat time is from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. They will move through quickly, and skies will be clearing from west to east around sunset.
local21news.com
Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
local21news.com
Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
Comments / 0