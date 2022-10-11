HARRISBURG, Pa. — After some patchy fog this morning, the sun will break out in abundance! Highs today will climb into the middle 60s. It will be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the low 40s. More sunshine is on tap for Saturday as highs climb to around 70. The beautiful weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s along with a sun and cloud mix.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO