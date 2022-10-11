ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

local21news.com

Sheetz in Adams Co. sells $1 million winning scratch-off

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off was sold by Sheetz on East King Street in Littlestown, Adams County. According to PA Lottery, Sheetz will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off. The scratch-off is a $20 game, with the top prize being...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

OVER THE EDGE: WHP anchor rappels off Fulton Bank building

HARRISBURG — Call it a dare gone wrong. CBS News 21 anchor Luke Burdsall went “over the edge” to support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Capital Region on Friday morning. All he had to do was rappel down the side of the Fulton Bank...
HARRISBURG, PA
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
local21news.com

After a foggy morning the sun will bring its shine

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After some patchy fog this morning, the sun will break out in abundance! Highs today will climb into the middle 60s. It will be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the low 40s. More sunshine is on tap for Saturday as highs climb to around 70. The beautiful weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s along with a sun and cloud mix.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Preserving the family farm: the steps some are taking to ensure tradition continues

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that $7.5 million of state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars was put towards purchasing development rights of 24 farms across 10 Pennsylvania counties. The counties with newly preserved farms include Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Plenty of sunshine on tap for gorgeous weekend weather

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — More sunshine is on tap for Saturday as highs climb to around 70. The beautiful weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s along with a sun and cloud mix. OCTOBER CHILL:. Our next cold front really brings the chilly stuff! The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Travis Barker
Mark Hoppus
Tom Delonge
local21news.com

Identity of driver killed in York County crash released

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New playground will help children of all abilities play together

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, October 12, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the Borough of Chambersburg’s new inclusive play equipment at Chambersburg Memorial Park. This new equipment fills a community need for an all-inclusive park and recreational amenities that allows children of all abilities to play together.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

York woman sentenced to probation for pandemic unemployment fraud

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was announced by The United State Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania that 46-year-old Tami Mateljan was sentenced on Oct. 11 to two years of probation for conspiring to commit wire fraud by a U.S. Court Judge. In addition, Mateljan was ordered to pay $8,427 in restitution.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

G.I.V.E. gives back to central PA

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania nonprofit G.I.V.E or Giving is Very Essential, began this past year and held its first fundraiser Friday at the Carlisle Golf Club. One of the founders, Pete Russo said a group of businessmen came together after being involved with other nonprofit organizations but wanted to commit money to organizations they personally believe in.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Trick or Treat may not be so sweet as inflation drives costs up

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Buying treats may get a little tricky this Halloween. “Last year, Halloween, we spent about $10 billion,” Penn State Smeal College of Business Professor of Finance Dr. Fariborz Ghadar said, citing the price of candy has increased 11 percent. “This year, we’re anticipating to spend about $10.6 billion, which is not keeping up with inflation.”
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Second Street in Harrisburg becomes a two-way road

HARRISBURG — After years of discussion, Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The switch from a one-way to two-way over a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets began at noon on Thursday. In making the change, several traffic lights were decommissioned and replaced with roundabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day | Thunderstorms with damaging winds expected late afternoon

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A cold front moves through the region today with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could potentially be severe, with the biggest threat being damaging winds. We expect about a 1/2 to1-inch of rain, so be alert for some localized flooding. The thunderstorm threat time is from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. They will move through quickly, and skies will be clearing from west to east around sunset.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

