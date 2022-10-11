Fall means it’s time for Rocktoberfest

Music, mouthwatering food, pints of beer, family and fun will fill the air at Sarasota Rocktoberfest.

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota.

Admission to this pet-friendly festival is free.

Festivalgoers will find a wide variety of food plus a German feast fit for King Ludwig himself. Dine on German foods like Schweinshaxe (roasted ham hock), Steckerlfisch (grilled fish on a stick), Wurstl (sausages), Brezen (pretzels), Knodel (potato or flour dumplings), Kasespatzel (cheese noodles), sweet mustards, sauerkraut, red cabbage and more.

Between performances shop the Marketplace of arts, crafts and select fine products and services.

For more information, visit www.paragonfestivals.com.