Houston, TX

Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight

Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BROOKLYN, NY
Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch

George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wilder Returns To Favorite Venue, But In Unfamiliar Territory After Crushing KO Loss To Fury

NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder will return to his favorite venue Saturday night for his first fight in over a year. The former WBC champion became the heavyweight division’s most prolific knockout artist of the 21st century in large part due to the numerous memorable moments he produced at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “The Bronze Bomber” dismantled Dominic Breazeale in less than one round the last time he fought at the home arena of the NBA’s Nets in May 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS
Dirrell Doesn't Care What People Think; He's 'Here To Prove To Myself That I Still Have It'

Anthony Dirrell doesn’t care what oddsmakers, reporters or fans think of his chances when he boxes Caleb Plant on October 15. The former WBC super middleweight champion is completely confident that he has one more title run left in him during the twilight of his career. Plant, a younger former IBF champion who has lost only to Canelo Alvarez, is consistently listed as a 10-1 favorite to defeat Dirrell in their FOX Sports Pay-Per-View co-feature at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
COMBAT SPORTS
Kambosos: 'The Emperor' Is Dead; 'Ferocious' Is Back

One loss has not quelled George Kambosos’s desire to face the best that the lightweight division has to offer. It has, however, brought the now former lineal and unified champion back to reality. “’The Emperor’ is dead,” insisted Kambosos. “‘Ferocious’ is back.”. Sydney’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
Anthony Dirrell: Plant Is Just Not Cordial, Respectful; I Still Don’t Like The Motherf------!

NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell explained Wednesday why he intensely dislikes Caleb Plant. Dirrell respects Plant, just like he appreciates any boxer who risks his life in the ring. Plant’s persona away from the ring always annoyed Dirrell, though, which is why the former WBC super middleweight champion hasn’t been shy about admonishing Plant for what Dirrell considers an off-putting disposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard

In the main event, two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight champion aims to, once again, become the undisputed champion at 160 pounds. She will face WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs), one of the sport’s most devastating knockout artists. Marshall handed...
COMBAT SPORTS
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius - LIVE Results From Barclays Center

NEW YORK – Michael Angeletti responded about as positively as his handlers could have hoped to the biggest challenge of his career thus far Saturday night. The undefeated featherweight prospect dropped Jeremy Adorno twice during the second round and hurt him enough during the fifth round for Adorno’s trainer, Raul “Chino” Rivas, to stop the action before the sixth and final round began on the non-televised portion of the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Angeletti, of Spring Texas, improved to 7-0 and recorded his sixth knockout by stopping Adorno (7-1, 3 KOs), a southpaw from Allentown, Pennsylvania.
BROOKLYN, NY
Olascuaga-Sustaita ESPN Knockout Weights From Niagara Falls

Anthony Olascuaga continues the fast track towards a flyweight title shot. The ambitious 23-year-old flyweight from Los Angeles enters his second career regional title fight through just his fifth pro bout, as he faces fellow California native Marco Sustaita. Both fighters easily made weight for their scheduled ten-round WBA Fetelatin flyweight title fight, which headlines an ESPN Knockout show Friday evening beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET from Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Frank Sanchez Drops, Stops Carlos Negron in Ninth Round

NEW YORK – Frank Sanchez seemed destined for what would’ve been his third straight 10-round points win Saturday night. Then “The Cuban Flash” caught Carlos Negron with a right hand that changed the course of their heavyweight fight in the ninth round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Sanchez dropped Negron with that shot and finished him off later in the ninth round after landing several flush punches that made referee Ricky Gonzalez step between them while Negron was still standing.
BROOKLYN, NY
Emmanuel Rodriguez: I Don't Believe Paul Butler Will Last Five Rounds With Inoue

NEW YORK – Emmanuel Rodriguez has shared the ring with Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler. Based on his completely opposite experiences with those two bantamweight champions, the Puerto Rican contender cannot envision England’s Butler lasting many rounds with the Japanese knockout artist nicknamed “Monster.” Rodriguez, who will square off against Gary Antonio Russell on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, offered a blunt prediction for the Inoue-Butler bout Wednesday while he participated in an open workout at nearby Gleason’s Gym.
COMBAT SPORTS
Jason Moloney Grinds Out 12-Round Decision Over Nawaphon Kaikanha On Haney-Kambosos

Jason Moloney is yet again on the cusp of another title shot. For his sake, a certain unified champion will hopefully vacate his belts in the near future. In a 12-round bantamweight eliminator between the two top-rated fighters in the WBC, Moloney outpointed a tough-as-nails Nawaphon Kaikanha of Thailand on the undercard of the Devin Haney-George Kambosos rematch at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Andrew Moloney Drops Norbelto Jimenez Twice, Wins 10-Rounder on Haney-Kambosos Card

Andrew Moloney is doing all the right things to get another long-desired shot at a title. The longtime 31-year-old Aussie contender kept his championship hopes alive with a dominant points win over Norbelto Jimenez of the Dominican Republic in a 10-round junior bantamweight bout on the undercard of the undisputed lightweight title rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard

Former longtime heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius went face-to-face Friday at the official weigh-in. The two power-punchers promised fireworks when they meet in a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Haney: I'm Actually Excited To Be In Australia This Time, We Know What To Expect

Devin Haney couldn’t wait to board a plane for this trip to Australia. It was hardly the feeling enjoyed by the unbeaten 23-year-old less than five months ago heading into his first fight with George Kambosos Jr. Haney hugged his father and head trainer, Bill Haney, at the airport, not knowing if the two would eventually reunite in time for his undisputed lightweight championship at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
COMBAT SPORTS
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall: Stats & Stakes

If you build it, they will come. In the context of women’s boxing, it’s not a reference to ghosts playing out their yesterday’s in an Iowa cornfield. The wide appeal of the women’s game has been inconsistent over the years. There have been individuals who gained acclaim and some pockets of popularity in various parts of the world but the feeling of genuine major fights hasn’t always been there.
COMBAT SPORTS

