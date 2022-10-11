Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
Five hospitalized after Lackawanna County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were on the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County that sent five people to the hospital on Saturday. According to the Newton-Ransom Fire Department, Fire and EMS units responded to the scene of a crash in the 11000 block of Valley Valley View Road, Newton Township, […]
I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
local21news.com
Nearly 40 miles of PA Turnpike to close both lanes until Monday
PA (WOLF) — Nearly 40 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike closed for the weekend beginning at 9 PM Friday night. According to the PA Turnpike Commission, a large section of the Northeast Extension will be closed in both directions as crews work on a construction project. The detour for the route will be a total of 65 miles.
Times News
Rt. 309 reopens after fatal crash
Route 309 has reopened after a fatal crash in Lynn Township. Traffic is backed up in Slatington because of the crash. We’ll post more details as they become available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student caught with a gun at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student was caught trying to bring a gun into a Luzerne County High School. This is the second gun-related incident to happen at schools in our region this week. Guns were confiscated from a student at Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County and another at Wilkes-Barre Area High […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter man, 21, dies in crash on Route 422, coroner says
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed in a crash on Route 422 in Exeter Township. Nathaniel Stine, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled accidental.
Superintendent: Student caught entering high school with firearm
PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Costello said a student was found in possession of a firearm when entering the
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof […]
local21news.com
Man accused of driving car through fundraiser appears in court, DA may seek death penalty
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people at a fundraiser then murdering his mother appeared in court today. A Columbia County judge said all 40 felony charges will move forward, including criminal homicide and attempted homicide charges. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bullet hole found in window of elementary school
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a bullet hole was discovered in a window of an elementary school in Montour County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 8:40 a.m. troopers responded to Liberty Valley Elementary School in Valley Township. PSP states a bullet hole was found […]
Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report
A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General
FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
On the Pennsylvania Road — Pennsylvania's newest state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — On the stretch of the Susquehanna River is Wyoming County's newest — and first — state park. Two weeks ago, the state announced they were creating what's now known as the "Vosburg Neck" State Park. Jon Meyer decided to take the Pennsylvania Road...
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
Man charged with shooting police officer waives preliminary hearing
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man accused in a shooting that injured a city police officer waived his right to a preliminary hearing in
Two women charged in Luzerne County Walmart theft worth over $200
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of […]
Woman loses $600 through PayPal scam
APOLACON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Common scams, whether over the phone or online, are becoming more and more prevalent in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police say one woman had $600 stolen from her, over the phone, through a PayPal scheme. According to a PSP press release, on September 28, around 4:00 p.m. […]
Comments / 0