Daily Mail

Channel 10 bosses were 'caught off guard' by Carrie Bickmore decision to quit The Project - as LEAKED salary memo reveals she 'earns more than Kochie and Tracy Grimshaw' despite only working three days a week

Channel 10 executives were apparently taken by surprise when network golden girl Carrie Bickmore announced her departure from The Project last week. Bickmore was apparently earning a whopping $1.1million per year to host the current affairs program for just three nights a week between 2021 and 2022, making her a higher earner than top-tier stars at Seven and Nine.
