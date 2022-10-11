Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in Asheville
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
Morganton man stole $7K+ worth of checks
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man stole over $7,000 worth of checks and is now facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Thursday near Hopewell, Conley, and Dentons Chapel roads. Around 9 p.m. that night, 44-year-old Morganton resident Matthew […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Man charged with murder of grandmother
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
FOX Carolina
Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
wspa.com
Bond denied for man accused of killing grandmother in Spartanburg Co.
Bond was denied for a man accused of killing his grandmother in Spartanburg County. Bond denied for man accused of killing grandmother …. Bond was denied for a man accused of killing his grandmother in Spartanburg County. Piedmont Interstate Fair Shooting. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 9 –...
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
Elderly woman dead, grandson charged with murder
An elderly woman is dead and her grandson is in custody after she was killed at her Upstate home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 Thursday morning, to an address on Battleground Road in Cowpens.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
wspa.com
Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co. Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co. Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co. Ninety Six National Historic Site holds Candlelight …. Ninety Six National Historic Site holds Candlelight tours Oct 15. Ninety Six National Historic Site holds Candlelight …. Ninety Six National...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wspa.com
FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'
FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'. FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: ‘That’s …. FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'. FFG Police Chief Interview. GSP International Airport 60th anniversary. GSP International Airport 60th anniversary.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton woman charged with multiple indictments including death by distribution
MAIDEN – Maiden police officers, with assistance from the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Madison Dare Winslow, 23, of Lincolnton on Wednesday Sept. 21 on multiple controlled substance related felony indictments from Catawba County. These indictments include - death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II-controlled substance with intent to sell / deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrest accused drug dealer in Asheville
Police arrested an accused drug dealer Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.
Upstate man dead after hit and run in Cherokee County
A Gaffney man is dead following a hit and run. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, 32 year old Terry John Roland was walking along US Highway 29 just before 10PM Tuesday night, when he was struck and killed.
Comments / 1