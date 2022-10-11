ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Fort, NC

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
Morganton man stole $7K+ worth of checks

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man stole over $7,000 worth of checks and is now facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Thursday near Hopewell, Conley, and Dentons Chapel roads. Around 9 p.m. that night, 44-year-old Morganton resident Matthew […]
MORGANTON, NC
Old Fort, NC
Mcdowell County, NC
Old Fort, NC
Mcdowell County, NC
Man charged with murder of grandmother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Clarence Wheeler
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.

Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co. Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co. Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co. Ninety Six National Historic Site holds Candlelight …. Ninety Six National Historic Site holds Candlelight tours Oct 15. Ninety Six National Historic Site holds Candlelight …. Ninety Six National...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'

FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'. FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: ‘That’s …. FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'. FFG Police Chief Interview. GSP International Airport 60th anniversary. GSP International Airport 60th anniversary.
GREENVILLE, SC
Lincolnton woman charged with multiple indictments including death by distribution

MAIDEN – Maiden police officers, with assistance from the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Madison Dare Winslow, 23, of Lincolnton on Wednesday Sept. 21 on multiple controlled substance related felony indictments from Catawba County. These indictments include - death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II-controlled substance with intent to sell / deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
LINCOLNTON, NC

