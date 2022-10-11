ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

University of Miami shuts down fraternity over disturbing video, allegations of drugging

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWGZx_0iUTD7mX00

University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces, allegations of drugging A video surfaced that reportedly shows members of the fraternity chanting about murdering and raping women. (NCD)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A fraternity at the University of Miami has been permanently closed and removed from the school’s campus after several women accused members of the chapter of drugging them at a party.

Sigma Phi Epsilon has had a chapter at the UM campus since 1949, but was closed Friday as a result of an investigation into the fraternity’s “Adult Swim” party that was held at its off-campus property on Oct. 1, WTVJ reported.

A video surfaced that reportedly shows members of the fraternity at the party features male students chanting about digging up dead women and raping their bodies, WFOR reported.

“It’s sick and it’s crazy that they are chanting it together,” Patrick McCaslin, a student and editor at UM’s school newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, told WFOR.

The Miami Hurricane was the first to report the story, saying the video clearly shows the party’s banner in the background and audible chanting.

“I interviewed a couple of students, one was a partygoer, and she described being at the party, she had a drink, and I believe she said she was by the DJ booth, and she turned and when she looked back, she noticed some sort of white powder in her drink,” McCaslin told WSVN.

Multiple women who attended the party claimed that they noticed a white powder in their drinks, and some said they became severely ill, WPLG reported.

“They heard of other people only having a couple of drinks and then vomiting uncontrollably or falling asleep,” McCaslin told WTVJ.

In an emailed statement, Patricia Whitely, the senior vice president for students at the University of Miami, said, “The University of Miami continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our Greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students. The University received allegations the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter violated university policy and participated in behavior that is inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity. We have partnered with Sigma Phi Epsilon for 73 years, and we support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately.”

The fraternity’s national board of directors said in a statement to WPLG, “The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity. We expect SigEp chapters to provide their members and campus community a safe and supportive environment. That’s the cornerstone of a positive fraternity and university experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard.”

No charges have been filed, and it’s unclear whether any students will face disciplinary actions, WFOR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video

A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Crime & Safety
Coral Gables, FL
Education
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

False reports: South Florida high schools locked down after ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters

Multiple high schools went into lockdown in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties Tuesday morning as police responded to false calls of active shooters. Police determined the calls to be false alarms. But that didn’t make the experience any less real for students and their parents. “Today was hell,” said Evelyn Anderson, whose son attends Boca High School in Palm Beach County. Anderson ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony

The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Miami#Fraternity#Miami Hurricane#Linus College#Um#Wsvn
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Massive alligator captured in waves at Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach. When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves. The gator was transferred to a farm.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bulletin-news.com

Man Killed in Shooting in Wynwood Neighborhood

Police are looking into a gunshot that happened late on Tuesday night in a Wynwood area and resulted in the death of one guy. Just after 11 p.m., according to Miami Police, a shooting occurred in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace. Officers discovered a guy in his 20s...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

American Airlines plane evacuated after having ‘issues’ at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane came in with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
AFP

Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter

A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Prosecution seeks interview of juror over alleged threat from fellow juror

FORT LAUERDALE -- Prosecutors have filed a motion with the Broward County court asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to compel law enforcement officers to interview a juror who said they felt threatened by another juror during deliberations to decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz. The three-page filing does not identify the juror in question. A hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. to address the motion.  "Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,"...
PARKLAND, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy