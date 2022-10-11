Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson's status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago. Watson is almost halfway through serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb questionable
Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated, making enough improvement that he's officially questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. Lead receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Friday's practice with a hip injury, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones signaled the...
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, October 16-17, 2022
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- NASCAR South Point 400 ...
Former KU guard Wiggins agrees to lucrative extension with NBA’s Golden State Warriors
Former KU guard Marcus Garrett has been waived by the Miami Heat.
WFMZ-TV Online
Warriors, Andrew Wiggins agree to 4-year extension
The Golden State Warriors have chosen to keep a championship piece around for a few years longer, as the team agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN reported Saturday. The 27-year-old Toronto native could earn up to five years and $143 million based...
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: MLB sets one-year qualifying offer at $19.65M
MLB will set its one-year qualifying offer for free agents at $19.65 million for the upcoming offseason, the New York Post reported. The amount, which is the average of the top 125 salaries across the major leagues, can be offered by teams to their own free agents provided that player has not been given a qualifying offer previously.
WFMZ-TV Online
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
