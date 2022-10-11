ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WFMZ-TV Online

NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson's status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago. Watson is almost halfway through serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb questionable

Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated, making enough improvement that he's officially questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. Lead receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Friday's practice with a hip injury, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones signaled the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Warriors, Andrew Wiggins agree to 4-year extension

The Golden State Warriors have chosen to keep a championship piece around for a few years longer, as the team agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN reported Saturday. The 27-year-old Toronto native could earn up to five years and $143 million based...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

Report: MLB sets one-year qualifying offer at $19.65M

MLB will set its one-year qualifying offer for free agents at $19.65 million for the upcoming offseason, the New York Post reported. The amount, which is the average of the top 125 salaries across the major leagues, can be offered by teams to their own free agents provided that player has not been given a qualifying offer previously.
NFL
WFMZ-TV Online

Saturday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB

