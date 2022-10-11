ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington parade kicks off ‘Fire Prevention Week’

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington held its first Fire Prevention Parade in three years because of the pandemic. Kicking off around 7 p.m., motorcycles, veterans, floats, and fire trucks rolled through downtown.

The theme this year was “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape” and the goal of the parade is to let folks know the importance of having a fire escape plan for their home.

The loud firetruck sirens, while in a parade setting can be fun, it’s a sound you want to avoid in any other situation.

“With the cold weather coming, it’s the time when fires increase and, unfortunately, incidents in our homes increase,” says Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller. “We ask everyone to look at the various ways out of their homes if their smoke detectors should sound and of course make sure your smoke detectors are working and make sure you have an escape plan.”

Fuller also says no matter what age, everyone should learn these safety tips. 13 News spoke with several kids at the parade Monday night and many already know a lot about this year’s theme.

Explorer Academy participant Tyre’se Andrews says he learned “if you’re ever upstairs and there’s a fire downstairs, you want to get downstairs so all the smoke doesn’t go into your nostrils, so you don’t breathe it in.”

Another Explorer Academy participant Jayden Adkins says they’re also learning to “plan your escape and be safe.”

Chief Fuller also says having a working smoke alarm saves lives. If you don’t have one in your home or you need a replacement, you can contact your local fire department and request an installation.

