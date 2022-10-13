ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe Police arrest man for several traffic offenses

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 6 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (10/12/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 12, 2022, Shunderius Brown was arrested by authorities and charged with the following offenses:

  • Hit and Run Driving
  • Careless Operation
  • Violating Max Speed
  • Flight from an Officer
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Switched License Plates

According to officials, Brown has bonded out of jail.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.

MyArkLaMiss

