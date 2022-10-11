Read full article on original website
City’s Plan To Address Rogers Park Tent City Must Include Housing For People Now Living In Park, Alderman Says
ROGERS PARK — City officials have yet to outline a plan to address the homeless encampment in Touhy Park, but any steps to do so must include housing for the camp’s residents, Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said. Elected officials, city agencies and neighbors have grappled with how to...
What Would You Want Built Around Major Taylor Trail? Saturday Meeting Will Cover Development Plans
WEST PULLMAN — Neighbors of the Major Taylor Trail are invited to a community meeting this weekend to discuss what could be developed near it. The meeting, hosted by the Chicago Department of Planning and Development, is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St. Registration is requested in advance online.
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
