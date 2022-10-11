FHP: Bicyclist killed in early-morning fatal crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Osceola County Tuesday morning.

According to FHP, a bicyclist was riding along Nova Road near Gator Branch Road east of Saint Cloud when he was struck by a pickup truck just after 6:30 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The bicyclist, a 56-year-old man from Kissimmee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, was not injured and remained at the crash scene.

Read: Father of boy killed on Orlando FreeFall: Removing the ride ‘a step in the right direction’

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Nova Road were blocked while troopers investigated the crash.

FHP says the crash is still under investigation.

See map of location below:

©2022 Cox Media Group