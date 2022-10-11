ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

FHP: Bicyclist killed in early-morning fatal crash in Osceola County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BK6M4_0iUTCSsg00

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Osceola County Tuesday morning.

According to FHP, a bicyclist was riding along Nova Road near Gator Branch Road east of Saint Cloud when he was struck by a pickup truck just after 6:30 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The bicyclist, a 56-year-old man from Kissimmee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, was not injured and remained at the crash scene.

Read: Father of boy killed on Orlando FreeFall: Removing the ride ‘a step in the right direction’

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Nova Road were blocked while troopers investigated the crash.

FHP says the crash is still under investigation.

See map of location below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

FHP: 80-year-old woman dies after Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old Orlando woman riding a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday. "She was a very kind-hearted person,” Lisa Walker said. A memorial marks the corner where a life was lost. Eighty-year-old Michelle Allen was often seen on her tricycle, going...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kissimmee, FL
Accidents
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Rockledge, FL
Osceola County, FL
Accidents
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Homicide investigation underway in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla — Bartow police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to a domestic violence call Saturday morning. At around 11:30 a.m. officers reported to Crown Avenue not far from W Main Street, Bartow Police Department said in a news release. Once officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground dead near a car.
BARTOW, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man's death under investigation in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead on Wednesday. Deputies arrived at the scene at Henry J. Avenue in St. Cloud and located the man. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with information should contact the Osceola...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say

BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
BARTOW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Orlando Freefall#Cox Media Group
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County deputies searching for missing Kissimmee Woman

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a woman from Kissimmee who has been missing since Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west...
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
villages-news.com

Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity

A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity. A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy