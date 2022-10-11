Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Forest City sweeps Top of Iowa Cross Country Championships
TEAM CHAMPION – Forest City 72. 2 Huck, Kadence 10 Nashua-Plainfield 6:21.1 19:44.00 2. 3 Hillesland, Lauren 9 North Iowa 6:21.8 19:46.00 3. 8 Rye, Claire 10 Central Springs 6:47.5 21:06.00 7. 9 Weaver, Emilie 11 Forest City 6:50.1 21:14.00 8. 10 Knoll, Katelyn 11 Garner Hayfi 6:55.9 21:32.00...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Autumn Stargazing Program Scheduled
The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding an Autumn Stargazing program at Thorpe Park on Friday evening, October 21 st . The program will be held in the parking lot near the cabin beginning at 7:00 PM and will last 45-60 minutes. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345 th Street.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Family Fall Festival is Sunday
The Winnebago County Iowa State Extension office in Thompson is hosting the annual Family Fall festival on Sunday from 2 to 4:30pm at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson. Youth Director Cassie Armstrong says a number of activities are planned. Program Coordinator Lori Nelson says a new event this year...
kiow.com
Agnes M. (Becker) Frank
Agnes M. (Becker) Frank, 72, of Algona passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, following a long battle with ovarian cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Cecelia Church, 715 East North Street in Algona. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wesley.
iheart.com
Our first Feed the Farmer winner is Russ Neave in Humboldt County
As we show our appreciation to Iowa's Farmers by feeding them during this busy harvest season, our friends at Beck's Hybrids delivered a hot meal to Russ Neave and his harvest crew near Gilmore City:. The Hot Roast Beef from Linda Kay's in West Bend hit the spot for Russ...
kchanews.com
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
kchanews.com
Charles City Dentists Selected Young Entrepreneur of the Year
A pair of Charles City dentists have been honored with one of the top Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala awards for 2022. The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center Tuesday night presented various awards that celebrate entrepreneurs and partners who make north Iowa a great place to work and live. Dr. Reed Faldet and Dr. Addison Faldet of Hometown Dental in Charles City were named Young Entrepreneur of the Year during ceremonies in Mason City.
kiow.com
CDBG Grant Awarded to Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake is the beneficiary of part of a grant to improve the sanitary sewer system in the community. The city will receive $250,000 toward the project which is estimated to cost $683,800. The Community Development Block Grant totals more than $3.3 million and was awarded equally to nine different...
KIMT
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
KIMT
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
kiow.com
Grafton 4H to Hold a “Fire Up”
On Sunday, November 6 th the Worth County Extension Service and 4-H Leaders of the Grafton Green Clovers 4-H Club will be hosting a public “4-H Fire-Up” at the Grafton Community Center at 5:00 P.M. in the afternoon. This special, informational meeting will help educate our Grafton area families about the importance of 4-H and what it can bring to their lives.
kchanews.com
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Supervisor Candidates Participate in Forum
Candidates vying for seats on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors appeared at a public forum Wednesday night in Charles City. The question-and-answer session at the Charles City Senior Center was hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Candidates running...
KGLO News
DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans
BRITT — A Britt farmer has been fined $2000 after repeated failures to submit manure management plan updates and fees to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says Mike Hejlik has an animal feeding operation at 830 200th Street in Britt that consists of two confinement buildings housing 2400 swine grow to finish and a 960 unit swine nursery.
kiow.com
Worth County Road Projects Fall Short With Planning and Zoning Commission
The Worth County Board of Supervisors recently heard a report from the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding several projects they wanted classified under the proposed urban renewal plan. One of these projects was the bridge, road, and culvert improvements plan for the county. Jeff Gorball with the Worth County Planning...
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
KAAL-TV
Emergency medical services on the ballot in northern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A few counties in northeast Iowa have to rely on ambulance services of other communities. That could change this November. On the ballot in northern Iowa, voters will decide whether or not the county can collect taxes to fund emergency medical services in the area.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Kossuth County Hog Operation Violations Referred to Attorney General
Lone Rock, IA (Radio Iowa)– The state Environmental Protection Commission has referred the owners of a Western Kossuth County feedlot to the Attorney General’s Office for failing to submit manure management plans. Attorney Kelli Book says the operation in question is near Lone Rock with the owners currently...
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial over three pounds of meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man allegedly caught with around three pounds of methamphetamine. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy with intent to deliver meth. He was arrested the morning of September 28 after Pulido was...
