ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: from the October 12 report

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 12, 2022,. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector is complete and ready for use

Cobb County announced that the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that it not only has something for drivers of motor vehicles hoping to bypass the snarls on Powers Ferry Road, but also has features for pedestrians and cyclists, with a multi-use trail that connects to the Bob Callan Trail that goes through the Cumberland area.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta History Center hosts KSU’s “Voices from the Great War”

The Marietta History Center (MHC) is hosting “Voices from the Great War,” a temporary traveling exhibit from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education. The exhibit features the stories of people who experienced World War I. It opened at MHC on October 11, and will...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Campbell
Person
David Wilkerson
Person
Terry Cummings
Person
David Chastain
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Tree Keepers announce their free Tea ‘n Trees Stroll

For all you nature and conservation enthusiasts, or for Cobb residents who just like walking around the City of Marietta, the Marietta Tree Keepers will hold an event you’ll enjoy. And best of all, it’s free of charge. The following announcement of the event was posted to the...
MARIETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Education#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#Ccae#Democrat#Post 2 School Board#Post 4#Post 6
cobbcountycourier.com

Lockheed Martin announces the time and date of its third quarter 2022 earnings call

Lockheed Martin will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT. “James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss third quarter 2022 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions.
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast: Thursday October 13

The National Weather Service forecasts morning showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The high is expected to be around 75 degrees. Tonight should be clear, with a low of around 46 degrees. The weather will be a bit mixed today, with showers and thunderstorms...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy