COVID among Cobb school-aged residents for the two weeks ending October 13
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s (GDPH) School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending Thursday, October 13, 2022. The GDPH issues this report every Friday at around 3 p.m. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case...
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COVID in Cobb County: from the October 12 report
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 12, 2022,. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector is complete and ready for use
Cobb County announced that the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that it not only has something for drivers of motor vehicles hoping to bypass the snarls on Powers Ferry Road, but also has features for pedestrians and cyclists, with a multi-use trail that connects to the Bob Callan Trail that goes through the Cumberland area.
Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers for a work day at Hill Pocket Park in Marietta
Marietta Tree Keepers needs volunteers to help with maintenance work for Hill Pocket Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022, beginning with 8:30 a.m. sign-in and refreshments. The work will be carried out between 9 and 11 a.m. 144 Lemon Street, Marietta, GA 30060. The park on the corner of Lemon...
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County
The Cobb County elections board on Monday quickly rejected challenges to the eligibility of 1,350 voters whose registrations are missing an apartment or unit number, many of whom are people of color and college students.
Marietta History Center hosts KSU’s “Voices from the Great War”
The Marietta History Center (MHC) is hosting “Voices from the Great War,” a temporary traveling exhibit from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education. The exhibit features the stories of people who experienced World War I. It opened at MHC on October 11, and will...
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
Marietta Tree Keepers announce their free Tea ‘n Trees Stroll
For all you nature and conservation enthusiasts, or for Cobb residents who just like walking around the City of Marietta, the Marietta Tree Keepers will hold an event you’ll enjoy. And best of all, it’s free of charge. The following announcement of the event was posted to the...
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Learn about 19th century funeral practices at Marietta’s historic William Root House
The historic William Root House in Marietta is offering a look into 19th century funeral practices, in addition to offering Friday evening flashlight tours. Full details are in the announcement from the City of Marietta website reprinted below:. “Visitors can view 19th century embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human...
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
Sheriff pleas with Atlanta City Council after more violence at Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is urging the Atlanta City Council to approve a measure signed by Mayor Andre Dickens to transfer inmates from the county jail to to the city jail in an effort to relieve overcrowding. The sheriff says violence has been out of control due to the excessive inmate population.
Lockheed Martin announces the time and date of its third quarter 2022 earnings call
Lockheed Martin will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT. “James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss third quarter 2022 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions.
‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Joseph C. Phillips has joined the Clark Atlanta University faculty as a Theatre and Communications Studies professor. An official statement released by the university on Friday (Oct. 7) announced Phillips’ latest notable accomplishment and praised previous work within the Black community. “Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful...
Cobb County weather forecast: Thursday October 13
The National Weather Service forecasts morning showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The high is expected to be around 75 degrees. Tonight should be clear, with a low of around 46 degrees. The weather will be a bit mixed today, with showers and thunderstorms...
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
