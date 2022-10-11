Man charged with child sex crimes in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with a child sex crime in Oconee County.
According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy took a report on August 13 of a minor who said they had been sexually assaulted by Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey, 33
Based on evidence found during the investigation, deputies charged Pelfrey with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, during a time period between January 1, 2019, and August 13, 2022.
Pelfrey was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0