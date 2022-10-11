Read full article on original website
Best places to raise a family in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Break out your sweaters and umbrellas, a change in weather is headed to the region this weekend. As we head into the weekend, Texoma will start out with a very calm and warm Saturday, October 15, 2022, with mostly clear skies and the high temperature getting back up into the 90s.
How did homecoming mums become a Texas tradition?
TEXAS (KXAN) — In the thick of Texas homecoming season, many high schoolers will give and receive traditional homecoming mums — faux chrysanthemums decorated with glitter, ribbons and trinkets. But how did the tradition emerge, and what can Texas newcomers expect?. While its origins aren’t officially confirmed, many...
Catch a bass with Blotchy Bass Syndrome? Send a photo to Texas Parks and Wildlife
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you catch a bass stricken with Blotchy Bass Syndrome, you might be able to win Bass Pro Shops gift card because of it. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is encouraging anglers to take photos of their fish that show signs of BBS and submit them through the end of the year to be eligible for prizes from Bass Pro Shops.
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft.
DC sues chemical manufacturer over pesticide pollution
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court Thursday against chemical manufacturer Velsicol Chemical, LLC, claiming it violated city environmental laws by polluting a major waterway, the Anacostia River and the surrounding area for decades. In a complaint filed by D.C. Attorney General...
