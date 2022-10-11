ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Thunberg: Burning coal is worse than German nuclear plants

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR1cp_0iUTC5uS00

BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal.

The German government is now debating whether to phase out nuclear power as planned this year, despite the specter of a looming energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine.

Thunberg, who inspired a youth climate movement with her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, told German public broadcaster ARD that it was “a very bad idea to focus on coal when this (nuclear power) is already in place.”

But she acknowledged in the interview, which will be aired Wednesday, that there was a strong debate over the issue in Germany.

Asked whether it would be better for the planet for Germany keep its three remaining nuclear plants going, Thunberg responded: “It depends. If we have them already running, I feel that it’s a mistake to close them down in order to focus on coal.”

The 19-year-old's comments come as Germany's three-party governing coalition is arguing over the possibility of suspending the country's nuclear phaseout.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the anti-nuclear Green party, has suggested that two of the plants could exceptionally operate until April but opposes running them longer for safety reasons. Habeck has separately approved reactivating several coal and oil-fired power plants to ensure energy supplies following Russia's decision to cut natural gas deliveries to Europe.

Environmental activists warn that Germany risks defaulting on its climate goals by burning more fossil fuels, while conservative lawmakers say the government should use all available means to generate energy given the tense energy situation, with supplies narrowing and prices soaring.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration will send Ukraine a new $725 million package of weapons and other military assistance, the White House said Friday, as the U.S. added to a flurry of aid announcements from European allies this week. The announcement comes on the heels of...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

VERSAILLES, France — (AP) — Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, Putin threats

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met Thursday as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week as concerns deepen over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory. Defense...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. Xi, speaking at the opening of a twice-a-decade party congress...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Plants#Nuclear Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Climate#Swedish#Green Party
WSB Radio

Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Regions of southern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed saw more heavy fighting Saturday as Ukrainian soldiers pressed a ground campaign to recapture one, and Russian forces fired long-range missiles and deployed Iranian-made drones in another. And even as the fighting...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
WSB Radio

Head of Africa CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport

BERLIN — (AP) — The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alleged he was “mistreated” upon his arrival at Germany's Frankfurt Airport on Saturday and had decided to return to Africa. Ahmed Ogwell, who was on his way to attend the...
LIFESTYLE
WSB Radio

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that inflation threatens to become “a runaway train,’’ the managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged policymakers to keep up the fight against rising prices even it means more pain at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. Speaking to...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Iran’s celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Singers, actors, sports stars — the list goes on. Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and...
ADVOCACY
WSB Radio

China opens meeting expected to give Xi Jinping 5 more years

BEIJING — (AP) — China opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference Sunday at the end of which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking with recent precedent and establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi was delivering...
CHINA
WSB Radio

Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests

BAGHDAD — (AP) — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital, injuring at least nine people, according to state media. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week. Demonstrators chanted “Down with the Dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — At least 11 Russian soldiers were killed Saturday in a shooting incident that underlined the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's hasty mobilization, just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in the country's south that were illegally annexed by Moscow.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Aid worker killed in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — The International Rescue Committee said Saturday one of its workers was killed in an attack in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region. The worker was “delivering lifesaving humanitarian aid to women and children” at the time of the explosion in the town of Shire on Friday, the aid group said in a statement. Another worker was wounded in the attack, it said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Meloni vs Berlusconi — allies get nasty in power plays

ROME — (AP) — The honeymoon is finished even before any marriage of political convenience in Italy could be formalized. The resounding victory by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in the Sept. 25 general election isn't sitting well with 86-year-old Silvio Berlusconi, the former three-time conservative premier who, four decades years her senior, fancies himself the elder statesman of Italy's political right.
ELECTIONS
WSB Radio

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

LONDON — (AP) — Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in the National Gallery. Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy