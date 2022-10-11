How you can support the fight against Alzheimer’s this weekend

MANHATAN (KSNT) – This weekend, you can help support the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Jenny Barton with the Alzheimer’s Association stopped by 27 News Tuesday to tell us about the event.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday, Oct. 15 at Manhattan City Park. The venue opens at 8 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 9 a.m.

The goal for this year’s walk is $90,000. As of mid-Tuesday morning, donations were just over $70,000. For more details and to register or donate, click here .

