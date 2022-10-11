ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Pepperdine Graphic

Hot Shots: The 49ers Season is Over Now That Jimmy G’s Back

San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback Trey Lance fractured his ankle while playing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, heartbreakingly ending the game and the season for the second-year signal caller. Former 49er starter and current backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, trotted onto the field with a smile big as can be to finish the game for the 22-year-old Lance.
NBC Sports

Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
Athlon Sports

Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back

A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market.  Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either.  Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
NBC Sports

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
