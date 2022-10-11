Read full article on original website
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Russell Wilson responds to Marshawn Lynch's comments about QB
Former running back Marshawn Lynch went on Richard Sherman’s podcast earlier this week and while many fans were expecting him to pile on quarterback Russell Wilson for his struggles, Lynch actually had supportive and encouraging things to say about his former teammate. Wilson, of course, threw an interception at...
Pepperdine Graphic
Hot Shots: The 49ers Season is Over Now That Jimmy G’s Back
San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback Trey Lance fractured his ankle while playing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, heartbreakingly ending the game and the season for the second-year signal caller. Former 49er starter and current backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, trotted onto the field with a smile big as can be to finish the game for the 22-year-old Lance.
Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear
Cooper Rush is undefeated as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. But he's under no impression that the job is his long term. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rush said whenever Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy enough to play, he will, according to ESPN's Ed Werder. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
Golden State Warriors Could Make A Surprising Trade With Atlanta Hawks: Draymond Green For John Collins, Jalen Johnson, And A First-Round Pick
This Warriors trade features Draymond Green moving to the Hawks.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
RELATED PEOPLE
Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday
A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
Rams BREAKING: Trade of RB Cam Akers - OUT for Week 6 - Root of Coach Sean McVay Comment?
Running back Cam Akers is not at practice on Friday, will not play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and as head coach Sean McVay is announcing that he and the club are "working through some things,'' is seems obvious that the end of Akers career in L.A. might be on the horizon. Does "working ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."
NBA player flames LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
NBA・
Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back
A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either. Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles
The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
Comments / 3