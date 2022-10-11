ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

How you can provide feedback to Topeka Public Schools this week

By Tiffany Littler
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson stopped by 27 News Tuesday to tell us what’s happening in the district.

Superintendent Anderson talked about how USD 501 honored two Stormont Vail nurses for their efforts in a medical emergency and Advisors Excel donated free winter outwear to kids at Sheldon Head Start.

The school district is continuing its I Love TPS Listening & Learning Tour on Wednesday. This will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tacos El Sol, located at 2124 SE 6th St.

Dr. Anderson is one of three finalists for Kansas Superintendent of the Year and Mrs. Munoz at McCarter Elementary is a finalist for Teacher of the Year.

For more information on Topeka Public Schools, click here .

KSNT News

Old Prairie Town dedicates land to native tribes

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County Parks and Rec welcomed a Native Encampment to Ward-Meade Park in Old Prairie Town. County commissioners, Prairie Band Potawatomi and Shawnee County residents gathered to celebrate this historic addition to the park. Members of Prairie Band Potawatomi took the lead in building a wigwam, prayer circle, medicine wheel and garden to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Changing Our Culture to celebrate end of first mowing season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of the Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance will celebrate the end of its first mowing season this weekend. Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller stopped by 27 News Friday to tell us about the event and the initiative. The event will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Evergy Plaza. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Rural celebrates homecoming with haunted parade

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High school students celebrated homecoming on Thursday with a haunted parade. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Haunted HoCo.” The Homecoming crowning ceremony will take place during halftime of the varsity football game vs. Emporia. The 4-2 Washburn Junior Blues host the 1-5 Emporia High Spartans, Friday night at Bowen-Glaze […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn hosts first FAFSA info event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is offering guidance to current students needing an extra financial boost to finish their education. Washburn kicked off the first of its Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion events today. Washburn staff taught students about financial aid options and how to apply. Since FAFSA is on a first-come-first-serve […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Some Shawnee Co. departments to move out of courthouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners and many other county departments will be moving to a new location permanently in two weeks. Human resources, Information Technology, Audit Finance and the County Counselor will be joining commissioners in a new office space at 707 SE Quincy St. The county says the move will only take about […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Now hiring: KDOT holds career fair in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday in Downtown Topeka, the Kansas Department of Transportation welcomed the public to learn more about career opportunities within the organization. From construction to maintenance, research to design and more, KDOT is hiring across the board for long term and seasonal workers. The organization highlights that experience levels of every type are […]
TOPEKA, KS
