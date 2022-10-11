ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal duo Saka and Martinelli are new entries after dominating Liverpool, while West Ham's Scamacca rises after scoring AGAIN... but can anyone topple No 1 Haaland in this week's Premier League POWER RANKINGS?

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The latest round of Premier League action saw plenty of surprises and saw some trends continue in what has been a fascinating campaign so far.

Leaders Arsenal edged out a struggling Liverpool side 3-2 at the Emirates, while Manchester City kept the pressure on the Gunners with a dominant win over Southampton.

Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham all came away with three points after their respective victories, and with the dust beginning to settle from this weekend's football, here's the latest top 10 of Sportsmail's Premier League Power Rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgxjq_0iUTBnVG00
Arsenal remained top of the Premier League after beating Liverpool on Sunday afternoon 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193HIi_0iUTBnVG00
Manchester City kept up their pursuit of the Gunners with a 4-0 win over Southampton

LAST WEEK'S TOP 10

10. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham) - New entry

9. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - Down seven

8. William Saliba (Arsenal) - New entry

7. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - Down two

6. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) - New entry

5. James Maddison (Leicester City) - New entry

4. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - Up two

3. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) - New entry

2. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - New entry

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - Non mover

10. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) - NEW ENTRY

It's a return to the Power Rankings for the Crystal Palace midfielder - who scored a scintillating goal for the Eagles on Sunday.

Patrick Vieira's side were stuck in a 1-1 deadlock with Leeds until a touch of magic from the Palace No. 10 wrapped up all three points for the hosts.

After a neat flick from Wilfried Zaha on the edge of the box, Eze collected the ball before faking a shot - in-turn sending the defender to the shops - and smashing his effort into the bottom corner. Coolness personified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzh51_0iUTBnVG00
Ebere Eze sealed an important three points for Crystal Palace with his strike against Leeds

9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - DOWN FIVE

It's a slip down the Power Rankings for the Brazilian but that's only because of the high standard that he set himself last week.

A brace against Brighton rescued a point for Liverpool a week ago, however Firmino was unable to recreate his heroics as Klopp's side lost 3-2 to Arsenal.

The 31-year-old was only brought into the game just before half-time - with the Reds 2-1 down - but it didn't take him long to even up the scoreline with a well-taken finish.

It's his sixth Premier League goal of the season and if he keeps going at this rate, Jurgen Klopp may look foolish for spending £85million on Darwin Nunez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQysD_0iUTBnVG00
Roberto Firmino was unable to rescue a point for Liverpool in their trip to Arsenal

8. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham) - UP TWO

The Italian forward - who so much was expected from upon signing - is finally beginning to find his feet in English football.

After notching his first of the season against Wolves last week, the 6ft 4in forward found the back of the net again against Fulham at the London Stadium - and in fine fashion too!

A ball over the top from Lucas Paqueta found the Italian in space before he looked up, spotted Bernd Leno off his line and lifted the ball delicately into the back of the net. A rather satisfying finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGyd1_0iUTBnVG00
Gianluca Scamacca scored for the second game in a row, after notching against Fulham

7. Harry Kane (Tottenham ) - UP TWO

Though Erling Haaland will be taking the plaudits for his ruthlessness in-front of goal this season, Harry Kane has quietly been going about his business.

And after a 'tough week' for Spurs, following the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, the England captain returned to net Tottenham's only goal during a 1-0 win away at Brighton.

It was rather intuitive as well. A whipped in cross from Heung-Min Son - which in truth looked more of a shot - was read expertly by Kane, who stooped low to flick it past Roberto Sanchez. That makes it eight goals in nine games for the England skipper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iC4e_0iUTBnVG00
Harry Kane is the second top goalscorer in the Premier League with eight goals in nine games

6. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - DOWN FOUR

A slight drop in the Power Rankings for the City starlet - but, to be fair, it's hard to follow up scoring a hat-trick against your local rivals.

This week, the 22-year-old was instrumental in the Citizen's 4-0 demolition of Southampton - picking up a goal and an assist in the first-half.

It was a typically clinical finish from the academy graduate, who calmly collected a pass from Kevin De Bruyne before applying a delicate finish past Gavin Bazunu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTJA7_0iUTBnVG00
Phil Foden continued his spectacular form for Man City with a goal and an assist on Saturday

5. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) - UP ONE

The Brazilian defensive-midfielder has been a revelation since arriving in Tyneside during the January transfer window - quickly becoming a fan favourite at St James Park.

And Guimaraes will have done little to damage that after an impressive cameo in their 5-1 win over Brentford. Along with his typical duties in the middle of the pitch, he also bagged himself a brace in the resounding victory.

Post-match analysis showed that the 24-year-old is statistically outperforming a lot of the central midfielders for the top six sides - surpassing them in tackles, carries and chances created this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18v8PO_0iUTBnVG00
Bruno Guimaraes has been a hit at Newcastle since joining the Magpies from Lyon in January

4. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) - NEW ENTRY

If anyone had a point to prove - as Arsenal took on their biggest challenge yet in Liverpool - it was the Brazilian wideman.

Expectations for the No.11 had been talked up prior to the game, with his matchup against Trent Alexander-Arnold being focused as an area where the Gunners could expose their opponents. And that's exactly what happened.

Within the first minute of the game, Martinelli slipped in behind the England full-back and tucked home a neat finish - giving Arteta's side the lead almost instantly.

If that wasn't enough, he also grabbed an assist for Bukayo Saka's first-goal - but we'll get onto Saka's involvement in the game shortly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HxCc_0iUTBnVG00
Gabriel Martinelli claimed the Man of the Match award for his display against Liverpool

3. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - NEW ENTRY

The Portuguese international continued to raise questions over where his best position actually is, as he helped City dominate Southampton at both ends of the pitch.

The 28-year-old - who dons the City No. 7 shirt - opened the scoring with a tremendous solo goal in the 20th minute. He collected the ball, chopped one way - leaving a defender in the dust - before bursting into the area and applying a cool finish.

On top of his resolute defensive performance, Cancelo also picked up his first assist of the league campaign as he bombarded up the left-wing, got into the penalty box and rolled the ball back to Erling Haaland. You can figure out the rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZUV8_0iUTBnVG00
Joao Cancelo was back to his best during City's 4-0 demolition of Southampton 

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - NEW ENTRY

Many fans won't be able to recount another occasion where Saka has stepped up to the penalty spot - barring that infamous miss in the Euro 2020 final.

Yet this time, after a spot-kick was awarded for a foul on the Arsenal No. 7 by Liverpool's Diogo Jota, he did not falter.

Having already scored one in the game - after applying a neat finish to a Martinelli pass - Arsenal were given a penalty and all eyes were fixated on Saka.

Up stepped the 21-year-old who made no mistake in smashing his effort past Alisson, earning Arsenal all three points and keeping them top of the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XRZP_0iUTBnVG00
Bukayo Saka scored a brace as Arsenal held their place at the top of the Premier League table

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - NON MOVER

Yes, six weeks and counting at the top of our rankings for a player who just continues to defy belief.

Though he only bagged one goal against the Saints, the Norweigan was a nuisance throughout and it only seemed a matter of time before one of his shots would ripple the net.

It was a typically cool finish from Haaland as he swept Cancelo's cross into the bottom corner to pick up his 15th Premier League goal in just his ninth game. Yes, you read that correctly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEx3Q_0iUTBnVG00
Erling Haaland kept up his impressive scoring form after netting his 15th Premier League goal

Comments / 0

