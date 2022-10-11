ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp rules out Liverpool’s title hopes after Arsenal loss as pundits blame Sadio Mane transfer exit for woes

By James Colasanti
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMOzq_0iUTBmcX00

LIVERPOOL legends John Barnes and Jamie Redknapp agree with Jurgen Klopp that the Reds are already out of the title race after just two months of the season.

And former Reds midfielder Redknapp has suggested the "strange" summer sale of Sadio Mane has been a big factor in their stuttering start to the campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oh0AK_0iUTBmcX00
Sadio Mane left to join Bayern Munich Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RdI2_0iUTBmcX00
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was a frustrated figure at the Emirates on Sunday Credit: Getty

Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Prem leaders Arsenal has left the Merseyside giants 14 points off of top spot.

Tellingly, they are also 13 points behind champions Manchester City who are poised behind the Gunners and look in title-winning form again with Erling Haaland continuing to score at will.

Liverpool still have 90 points to play for in a season which will be highly unusual due to a mid-season break for a first-ever winter World Cup in Qatar.

But their experienced boss Klopp knows a return of ten points from a possible 24 in the early running has left them a mountain to climb.

And after defeat at the Emirates, the German admitted: "We’re not in the (title) race."

That is a view shared by Barnes, 58, who won the top flight twice with Liverpool.

He told Sky Sports: "It's going to be very difficult. I don't think we're playing well enough, but I think we can still finish in the top four.

"I don't want to say the title's over [but] can we see Man City or Arsenal dropping loads of points?"

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Fellow former Reds midfielder Redknapp, 49, who won the League Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield, thinks the sale of striker Mane to Bayern Munich has weakened their squad.

He told Sky Sports: "You start to look at the age of the squad, and they need to improve what they're trying to achieve right now.

"Mane… it was a very strange decision to sell him."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'

West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Jamie Redknapp
The Guardian

Liverpool condemn ‘vile chants’ and graffiti in away section at Anfield

Liverpool have condemned a section of the travelling Manchester City support for engaging in “vile” taunts during the game between the clubs on Sunday. Two chants were clearly audible from the visiting enclosure around the 13th minute and they related to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters. They were met with boos from the home fans and a strongly worded statement from Liverpool after the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola claims coins thrown at him at Anfield

Pep Guardiola claimed that coins were thrown at him from the stands at Anfield during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on an ill-tempered afternoon.Guardiola became involved in a confrontation with fans in Anfield’s Main Stand after Phil Foden saw an opening goal disallowed for a foul by Erling Haaland earlier in the move.Haaland was judged to have pulled Fabinho’s shirt in the build-up, with referee Anthony Taylor overturning his decision to award the goal on VAR review.Guardiola turned to the crowd and mimicked their celebrations of the decision, at one point pointing to the ground beneath his feet and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#League Cup#Super Cup#Reds#German#Sky Sports
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 1-0 Man City

Liverpool rose to the occasion to revive their Premier League season as they demonstrated once again that they are Manchester City’s most dangerous opponents when at their best. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been disappointing so far this ternm, with stellar names such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Guardiola says Liverpool is still Man City's biggest threat

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season ahead of their game at Anfield on Sunday. The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool beat Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red

LIVERPOOL — This is the moment Liverpool’s season finally started. In front of a raucous Anfield, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 as Mohamed Salah sent the home fans into euphoria as the noise levels went off the scale. In a tight, tense game (on and off the pitch),...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
820K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy