Carscoops

New Ford Mustang “Can’t Be Tuned”, 2023 Porsche GT3 RS Wild Ring Laptime, Sony-Honda To Build U.S.-Market EV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford says it has encrypted the new Mustang’s software to protect owners by fending off attacks from hackers, but that same encryption means third-party tuners won’t be able to mess with the engine mapping. If you do want to tune your S650’s Coyote V8 or 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4, you might have no option but to go with a Ford-approved upgrade.
Carscoops

2024 Polestar 3 Is An Electric Luxury SUV Priced From $84k With Up To 510 HP And A 379-Mile Range

This is the Polestar 3, an all-electric alternative to conventional luxury SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne. Official teasers and the release of some key pieces of info about Polestar’s flagship mean we already know a little of the spec, but this is our first chance to see it from every angle and to find out the exact tech details ahead of next year’s on-sale date.
Carscoops

Limited-Run Jaguar F-Pace And F-Type Special Editions Launch In Japan

Jaguar has just announced limited edition variants of the F-Pace and F-Type for the Japanese market. The first of the two is dubbed the Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black Curated for Japan and will be capped at just 55 units. It is based on the F-Pace R-Dynamic Black P250 and comes standard with popular options including a fixed panoramic roof with privacy glass, a heated steering wheel, Auto High Beam Assist, 12-way electric front seats, wireless device charging, the cold climate pack and a set of 20-inch gloss black wheels.
Carscoops

2024 Audi A4 Avant Goes For A Ring Run, Promises To Be A Slick Grocery Getter

The 2024 Audi A4 Avant has been spied stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, ahead of an expected unveiling next year. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagon has an evolutionary design that is instantly recognizable. However, there are plenty of changes including a wider and shorter singleframe grille. The...
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Classic Car Water Crossing Goes Wrong

We love classic cars and all their little quirks, especially since driving one teaches you to appreciate the good and identify the bad of modern cars. A perfect example of the former was plainly exposed in the UK when a father and son tried fording a creek in the UK using their 1929 Morris Oxford. Instead of just cruising through the water like today’s crossovers or even compact hatchbacks, their British classic struggled.
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Carscoops

The 2023 BMW M2 Shakes Off Conservative Design, Retains Driver-Oriented Focus

The all-new 2023 BMW M2 has officially been unveiled, breaking with tradition and injecting a whole lot of shock and awe into what was once a restrained mold for the performance coupe. However, with a 453-hp TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, and a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or...
Carscoops

Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents

The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
