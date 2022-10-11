Read full article on original website
New Ford Mustang “Can’t Be Tuned”, 2023 Porsche GT3 RS Wild Ring Laptime, Sony-Honda To Build U.S.-Market EV: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford says it has encrypted the new Mustang’s software to protect owners by fending off attacks from hackers, but that same encryption means third-party tuners won’t be able to mess with the engine mapping. If you do want to tune your S650’s Coyote V8 or 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4, you might have no option but to go with a Ford-approved upgrade.
Carscoops
2024 Polestar 3 Is An Electric Luxury SUV Priced From $84k With Up To 510 HP And A 379-Mile Range
This is the Polestar 3, an all-electric alternative to conventional luxury SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne. Official teasers and the release of some key pieces of info about Polestar’s flagship mean we already know a little of the spec, but this is our first chance to see it from every angle and to find out the exact tech details ahead of next year’s on-sale date.
Carscoops
Limited-Run Jaguar F-Pace And F-Type Special Editions Launch In Japan
Jaguar has just announced limited edition variants of the F-Pace and F-Type for the Japanese market. The first of the two is dubbed the Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black Curated for Japan and will be capped at just 55 units. It is based on the F-Pace R-Dynamic Black P250 and comes standard with popular options including a fixed panoramic roof with privacy glass, a heated steering wheel, Auto High Beam Assist, 12-way electric front seats, wireless device charging, the cold climate pack and a set of 20-inch gloss black wheels.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A4 Avant Goes For A Ring Run, Promises To Be A Slick Grocery Getter
The 2024 Audi A4 Avant has been spied stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, ahead of an expected unveiling next year. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagon has an evolutionary design that is instantly recognizable. However, there are plenty of changes including a wider and shorter singleframe grille. The...
MLB・
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Carscoops
The 2023 BMW M2 Shakes Off Conservative Design, Retains Driver-Oriented Focus
The all-new 2023 BMW M2 has officially been unveiled, breaking with tradition and injecting a whole lot of shock and awe into what was once a restrained mold for the performance coupe. However, with a 453-hp TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, and a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or...
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Carscoops
Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents
The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
