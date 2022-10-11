Read full article on original website
Chinese smart meters could be a threat to power supplies in Britain if used as 'a Trojan horse that could pull down the whole of the grid', experts warn
A quarter of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
Carscoops
Renault Targets $2.2 Billion Annual Revenue By Recycling Old Cars
Renault has announced the foundation of ‘The Future Is NEUTRAL’, a new subsidiary that will focus entirely on recycling vehicles. The French automaker says that modern vehicles are made up of 85 percent recyclable parts. Moreover, 11 million cars reach their end of their lives every year in Europe. That’s a gold mine of materials that is not currently being adequately tapped into, according to the brand.
Carscoops
European Car Production Could Plummet Due To Energy Crisis
Car production in Europe could fall by more than 1 million vehicles per quarter due to its ongoing energy crisis. S&P Global Mobility believes that output could begin to fall starting late this year and continue through 2023. Analysts state that parts shortages and supply bottlenecks will weigh most heavily on automakers from November through the spring of 2023 and that things could get worse if energy is cut during the winter months.
Carscoops
Euro NCAP Hasn’t Found Any Evidence Yet Of Tesla Trying To Cheat On Safety Testing
Back in September, a well-known Tesla hacker found Tesla vehicles with code that was directly linked to different safety organizations from around the globe. At the time, it raised questions as to whether Tesla could have been utilizing the code to cheat on safety tests and Euro NCAP opened up an investigation. Now, a new report indicates that it hasn’t found any evidence of Tesla attempting to cheat on the tests.
Carscoops
Toyota Exec Says 300,000 Hybrids It Sold Equate To 90,000 EVs As He Defends Approach
Toyota Australia sales and marketing boss Sean Hanley has reiterated the automaker’s belief that electric vehicles aren’t the only way to reduce emissions. Soon after Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda said that a variety of powertrains are needed to cut carbon around the world, include EVs, hybrids, hydrogen vehicles, and ICEs, Hanley hit out at electric car extremists while speaking with Australian media at the launch of the Corolla Cross Hybrid.
Carscoops
Subscription-Based Automotive Features – Boom Or Bust?
Subscription-based services in personal automobiles is a subject that has generated lots of discussion lately, with consumers being strongly against any such thing. Take BMW‘s claims that you’ll get used to them on cars — if the comments on our article are anything to go by, the vast majority of you guys are deadset against it.
Carscoops
Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs
European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Carscoops
Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops
Move Over Tesla Drivers, GM Owners Are Most Likely To Overestimate The Capabilities Of Their Partially Autonomous Cars
A large portion of drivers who use advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) often misuse them, but none more so than users of General Motors’ Super Cruise system, according to a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The study surveyed the drivers of vehicles equipped with...
Goldman Sachs warns UK set for ‘more significant’ recession after Truss tax U-turn
Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Britain’s recession to be more than twice as deep as previously expected after Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax.The investment bank said rising interest rates will also play a part in the downturn though it expects the Bank of England (BoE)to be more reserved than earlier predicted.The BoE expects Britain to enter recession in the fourth quarter of 2022 and stay there for more than one year. Goldman Sachs has warned that the impact of recent developments in Britain’s fraught political sphere will plunge the economy lower...
Carscoops
Audi Tests E-Tron With Particulate Filter To Clean The Air As It Drives
Audi revealed today that it is in the midst of developing a particulate filter that helps vehicles clean the air as they drive through it. The automaker has partnered with MANN+HUMMEL to develop the new technology. Although automakers like to say that electric vehicles have zero local emissions, that’s not...
Carscoops
Volkswagen Acquiring Majority Stake In China’s Horizon Robotics For $2.35 Billion
Volkswagen is spending approximately $2.35 billion to acquire a 60 per cent stake in China’s Horizon Robotics. A joint venture will be formed between VW’s CARIAD software division and Horizon Robotics with the aim of accelerating the regional development of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving systems for the Chinese market.
Carscoops
Donkervoort Teases New F22 That Weighs 700 Pounds More Than Model It Replaces
Donkervoort today announced the name of its next model, and it will be called the F22. Set to replace the D8 GTO, the new model promises to be a “supercar” that “has been developed with hypercar technology.”. The news may be complicated for fans of Donkervoort’s breed...
Carscoops
The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe
The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
Carscoops
One Of Two 2002 BMW Sbarro XX5 Could Be Yours For $50k
Swiss eccentric Frank Sbarro and his tuning company are famous (or infamous) for wild designs based on existing vehicles, but some of its models are not widely known to the public. Among those is the pictured Sbarro XX5, a rare modified version of the first-gen BMW X5 that is currently listed for sale in Switzerland for a zesty SF 49,900, or the equivalent of US$50,162.
Carscoops
NHTSA Closes Investigation Into Fuel Injector Leaks On VW’s Atlas And Atlas Cross Sport Models
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigations (ODI) has closed an investigation into a fuel injector leak issue impacting 2018-2020 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. The investigation was opened on March 29, 2021 after allegations that the fuel injectors were leaking fuel near engine...
Carscoops
Hotter 2024 BMW X2 M35i Spotted Testing At Nurburgring
Our latest look at the next-generation BMW X2 is here, and this time BMW appears to be testing the higher-performance M version of the compact crossover. As we’ve seen previously, BMW is ditching the hopped-up hatch back looks that defined the first-generation X2 with this upcoming redesign. This model, in particular, can be seen testing big wheels, big brakes, a fancy spoiler, and twin tailpipes on either side of the rear bumper. A small crack in the camouflage on the front bumper, meanwhile, suggests that it will also need to breathe more air than the last 2024 X2 we saw testing.
Carscoops
Find Us The Quickest 0-60MPH Used Car For Under $20,000
Ultra-fast acceleration on four wheels is an expensive pursuit. The fastest EVs can go from 0-60 in less than 2 seconds but they cost a ton of money. That has us wondering; just how fast you can do that deed with a budget of just $20,000. In our eyes, there...
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-60 Gets Three Engines In Australia, 3.3L Turbo Straight-6 Makes Only 280HP
The Mazda CX-60 will soon launch in Australia where it will be offered exclusively in hybridized form. Local buyers will have three powertrains to choose from. The flagship model takes the form of a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Skyactive-G engine that works alongside a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor and a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It pumps out a total of 241 kW (323 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful road car ever produced by the Japanese car manufacturer.
