Carscoops

Renault Targets $2.2 Billion Annual Revenue By Recycling Old Cars

Renault has announced the foundation of ‘The Future Is NEUTRAL’, a new subsidiary that will focus entirely on recycling vehicles. The French automaker says that modern vehicles are made up of 85 percent recyclable parts. Moreover, 11 million cars reach their end of their lives every year in Europe. That’s a gold mine of materials that is not currently being adequately tapped into, according to the brand.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

European Car Production Could Plummet Due To Energy Crisis

Car production in Europe could fall by more than 1 million vehicles per quarter due to its ongoing energy crisis. S&P Global Mobility believes that output could begin to fall starting late this year and continue through 2023. Analysts state that parts shortages and supply bottlenecks will weigh most heavily on automakers from November through the spring of 2023 and that things could get worse if energy is cut during the winter months.
INDUSTRY
Carscoops

Euro NCAP Hasn’t Found Any Evidence Yet Of Tesla Trying To Cheat On Safety Testing

Back in September, a well-known Tesla hacker found Tesla vehicles with code that was directly linked to different safety organizations from around the globe. At the time, it raised questions as to whether Tesla could have been utilizing the code to cheat on safety tests and Euro NCAP opened up an investigation. Now, a new report indicates that it hasn’t found any evidence of Tesla attempting to cheat on the tests.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Exec Says 300,000 Hybrids It Sold Equate To 90,000 EVs As He Defends Approach

Toyota Australia sales and marketing boss Sean Hanley has reiterated the automaker’s belief that electric vehicles aren’t the only way to reduce emissions. Soon after Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda said that a variety of powertrains are needed to cut carbon around the world, include EVs, hybrids, hydrogen vehicles, and ICEs, Hanley hit out at electric car extremists while speaking with Australian media at the launch of the Corolla Cross Hybrid.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Subscription-Based Automotive Features – Boom Or Bust?

Subscription-based services in personal automobiles is a subject that has generated lots of discussion lately, with consumers being strongly against any such thing. Take BMW‘s claims that you’ll get used to them on cars — if the comments on our article are anything to go by, the vast majority of you guys are deadset against it.
CARS
Carscoops

Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs

European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
CARS
Carscoops

Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship

This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
CARS
The Independent

Goldman Sachs warns UK set for ‘more significant’ recession after Truss tax U-turn

Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Britain’s recession to be more than twice as deep as previously expected after Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax.The investment bank said rising interest rates will also play a part in the downturn though it expects the Bank of England (BoE)to be more reserved than earlier predicted.The BoE expects Britain to enter recession in the fourth quarter of 2022 and stay there for more than one year. Goldman Sachs has warned that the impact of recent developments in Britain’s fraught political sphere will plunge the economy lower...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Audi Tests E-Tron With Particulate Filter To Clean The Air As It Drives

Audi revealed today that it is in the midst of developing a particulate filter that helps vehicles clean the air as they drive through it. The automaker has partnered with MANN+HUMMEL to develop the new technology. Although automakers like to say that electric vehicles have zero local emissions, that’s not...
CARS
Carscoops

Volkswagen Acquiring Majority Stake In China’s Horizon Robotics For $2.35 Billion

Volkswagen is spending approximately $2.35 billion to acquire a 60 per cent stake in China’s Horizon Robotics. A joint venture will be formed between VW’s CARIAD software division and Horizon Robotics with the aim of accelerating the regional development of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving systems for the Chinese market.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe

The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
CARS
Carscoops

One Of Two 2002 BMW Sbarro XX5 Could Be Yours For $50k

Swiss eccentric Frank Sbarro and his tuning company are famous (or infamous) for wild designs based on existing vehicles, but some of its models are not widely known to the public. Among those is the pictured Sbarro XX5, a rare modified version of the first-gen BMW X5 that is currently listed for sale in Switzerland for a zesty SF 49,900, or the equivalent of US$50,162.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Hotter 2024 BMW X2 M35i Spotted Testing At Nurburgring

Our latest look at the next-generation BMW X2 is here, and this time BMW appears to be testing the higher-performance M version of the compact crossover. As we’ve seen previously, BMW is ditching the hopped-up hatch back looks that defined the first-generation X2 with this upcoming redesign. This model, in particular, can be seen testing big wheels, big brakes, a fancy spoiler, and twin tailpipes on either side of the rear bumper. A small crack in the camouflage on the front bumper, meanwhile, suggests that it will also need to breathe more air than the last 2024 X2 we saw testing.
CARS
Carscoops

Find Us The Quickest 0-60MPH Used Car For Under $20,000

Ultra-fast acceleration on four wheels is an expensive pursuit. The fastest EVs can go from 0-60 in less than 2 seconds but they cost a ton of money. That has us wondering; just how fast you can do that deed with a budget of just $20,000. In our eyes, there...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2023 Mazda CX-60 Gets Three Engines In Australia, 3.3L Turbo Straight-6 Makes Only 280HP

The Mazda CX-60 will soon launch in Australia where it will be offered exclusively in hybridized form. Local buyers will have three powertrains to choose from. The flagship model takes the form of a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Skyactive-G engine that works alongside a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor and a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It pumps out a total of 241 kW (323 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful road car ever produced by the Japanese car manufacturer.
CARS

