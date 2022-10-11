ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services building Friday morning. After over 18 months of construction, the three-story building located at 3685 Rivers Ave., is named after the Charleston County Council Chairman due to his work in the community over the years.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SC Ports wants public input on future of Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority wants your input on the future of the Union Pier in downtown Charleston. Thursday they invite the public to share their thoughts at an engagement event. South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin said she wants to return waterfront...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DHEC to reopen Charleston Co. shellfish harvesting beds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After reviewing water data, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to reopen shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County. The beds will be back open on Saturday at sunrise, according to DHEC. “Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort County Library System plans to add new location

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Library System is adding a sixth branch location. The library system will be opening its first branch in the town of Port Royal. The library board approved exploring the concept of using a county-owned building on Paris Avenue for the new location.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

No one hurt in train and tractor-trailer collision in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – City of Orangeburg officials say no one is hurt following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer this morning. It happened at the intersection of Magnolia Street & Whaley Street. According to investigators, Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

2 in Dorchester Co. exposed to rabid bat, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s department of health says two people were exposed to a bat that tested positive for rabies. The bat was found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane. That is in the Dorchester County side of North Charleston. It was then taken to DHEC’s...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“S” is for Saluda

“S” is for Saluda (Saluda County; 2020 population 3,603). In 1895 the ordinance that created Saluda County mandated that voters choose a site for the county seat “within three miles of the geographical center of the County.” Voters selected a site where Mine Creek and Red Bank Creek converge to form the Little Saluda River. The town was incorporated in 1897 and by 1912 the economy was booming. In the early twenty-first century, businesses still lined Main and Church Streets. An influx of Hispanics working in the county’s poultry industry was the reason for an increase in the town’s population. Spanish was heard on the streets of Saluda and taught in its schools. In the past few tourists visited Saluda, but the restored Saluda Theater and a museum on the courthouse square began to attract visitors.
SALUDA, SC

