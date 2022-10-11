Read full article on original website
Related
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
live5news.com
New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services building Friday morning. After over 18 months of construction, the three-story building located at 3685 Rivers Ave., is named after the Charleston County Council Chairman due to his work in the community over the years.
live5news.com
SC Ports wants public input on future of Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority wants your input on the future of the Union Pier in downtown Charleston. Thursday they invite the public to share their thoughts at an engagement event. South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin said she wants to return waterfront...
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
live5news.com
DHEC to reopen Charleston Co. shellfish harvesting beds
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After reviewing water data, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to reopen shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County. The beds will be back open on Saturday at sunrise, according to DHEC. “Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once...
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
live5news.com
Beaufort County Library System plans to add new location
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Library System is adding a sixth branch location. The library system will be opening its first branch in the town of Port Royal. The library board approved exploring the concept of using a county-owned building on Paris Avenue for the new location.
RELATED PEOPLE
live5news.com
Hampstead Mall renovation: Conway Park expected to finish by end of 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers are gearing up and getting ready to put in the work into revamping Conway Park in downtown Charleston. It’s a project city officials say could be done by the end of the year. The city of Charleston is partnering up with Charleston Parks Conservancy...
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
abccolumbia.com
No one hurt in train and tractor-trailer collision in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – City of Orangeburg officials say no one is hurt following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer this morning. It happened at the intersection of Magnolia Street & Whaley Street. According to investigators, Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
2 in Dorchester Co. exposed to rabid bat, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s department of health says two people were exposed to a bat that tested positive for rabies. The bat was found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane. That is in the Dorchester County side of North Charleston. It was then taken to DHEC’s...
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
Several injured in three-vehicle crash along I-95 in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Several people were injured Friday afternoon during a three-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County. First responders said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 63. An adult female was airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries, according to […]
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“S” is for Saluda
“S” is for Saluda (Saluda County; 2020 population 3,603). In 1895 the ordinance that created Saluda County mandated that voters choose a site for the county seat “within three miles of the geographical center of the County.” Voters selected a site where Mine Creek and Red Bank Creek converge to form the Little Saluda River. The town was incorporated in 1897 and by 1912 the economy was booming. In the early twenty-first century, businesses still lined Main and Church Streets. An influx of Hispanics working in the county’s poultry industry was the reason for an increase in the town’s population. Spanish was heard on the streets of Saluda and taught in its schools. In the past few tourists visited Saluda, but the restored Saluda Theater and a museum on the courthouse square began to attract visitors.
Comments / 5