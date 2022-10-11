Read full article on original website
Meta Allegedly Failed to Stop a Months Long Canadian Immigration Scam Targeting Migrants
Scammers posing as Canadian immigration experts exploited Facebook and WhatsApp groups to target migrants in a months long data harvesting scheme. In some cases, migrants wrapped up in the scam are convinced to recruit over a dozen more desperate people, allegedly in exchange for help applying and paying for a visa. That help never comes. Instead, users find themselves redirected to fake websites created to suck up their personal data.
Alleged QAnon Mastermind Cancels His Congressional Campaign
Ron Watkins, the alleged mastermind behind the QAnon conspiracy, has shut down his campaign for an Arizona congressional seat. Watkins was running as a Republican and announced the termination of his campaign to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday. QAnon is as much a part of Republican politics as logical...
Google Gives OK for Truth Social on Play Store
What kinds of promises does it take for Truth Social, a platform renowned for spreading misinformation and falsehoods by its most prolific and influential users, to get approved on Google Play Store? Apparently, all it takes is a vague promise to actually adhere to its existing terms of service. Late...
SNL Clowns on Elon Musk for Claiming He Fixed Kanye’s Antisemitism
Seven-time musical guest Kanye West has delivered some of the greatest performances in Saturday Night Live history. And Elon Musk awkwardly hosted that one time. But on “Weekend Update” this week, they were reduced to mere punchlines.“Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets were condemned by the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance,” Michael Che reported, before interrupting himself to add, “Just say Lenny Kravitz.”“After Kanye West’s unhinged social media post, Elon Musk tweeted, ‘Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,’” Colin Jost continued. “Well, that settles it.” And while that line alone...
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'
Will Wilkerson's notes from Trump Media showed one person had said Donald Jr. "needs a bedtime story and some love," the Washington Post reported.
RIP Facebook Instant Articles: 2015-2023
Meta’s finally shutting down its Instant Articles service after seven years of dutifully serving up fast news and meandering listicles. The departure marks the clearest sign yet of Meta’s pivot towards video and away from hard news. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the move in an email to Gizmodo...
U.S. Soldiers Worry Microsoft's HoloLens Headset Will Make Them Puke and Get Them Killed
U.S. soldiers are experiencing one of mixed reality’s oldest, pervasive problems. Simply put, their Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headsets make them want to puke. Soldiers testing out the recently procured devices reportedly experienced nausea, headaches, eye strain, and other “mission-affecting physical impairments” according to summaries of an internal Army report seen by Insider and Bloomberg. Though officials still stand by the technology, the stomach churning accounts cast a shadow over the army’s whopping $22 billion HoloLens contract.
TikTok's Livestreaming Business Is Exploding
Log onto TikTok, and among the endless scroll of quick clips, you’ll find another, omnipresent temptation: the invitation to watch creators livestream. A separate section on the app, constantly signposted throughout the For You Page by immersive prompts as well as a separate button at the top left of the home screen, TikTok’s livestreaming covers every interest users could possibly have—from people purporting to be based in Syrian refugee camps to those pointing the smartphone camera at a hurricane as it bears down on their home to videos of rock tumblers, all intended to keep you gawking for hours.
Is Every Website That Plays Videos Breaking An '80s Privacy Law?
In 1987, Ronald Reagan nominated Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. Bork was an extreme, hard-line conservative whose views included the idea that Roe v. Wade should be overturned because he believed there was no constitutional right to privacy whatsoever. In response, a Washington, DC video store leaked a list of his movie rentals, which included films like A Day At the Races and The Man Who Knew Too Much. It was nothing salacious, but Republicans were furious. Bork’s nomination was rejected.
