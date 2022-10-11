Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
ComicBook
The Crew 3 Rumor May Reveal New Location and Title
The Crew 3 may not actually feature The Crew branding and instead take on a new name and introduce a new location to the series. Ubisoft's The Crew franchise is a very interesting racing series that didn't take off in the way that other big racing games have. In a time where Forza Horizon largely dominates the racing genre, The Crew was an interesting idea, but has yet to really feel like a direct competitor to the Xbox racing series. The series allows you to explore the entire United States via fast cars and the sequel introduced things like boats and planes to really spice it up. Although Ubisoft hasn't officially announced a third game, it has been rumored that will come in the future.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Reveals New Co-Op Mode
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have announced that the upcoming DC-branded video game will receive a rather significant update just over a month after it initially releases on October 21st for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More specifically, Gotham Knights is set to drop a free update featuring Heroic Assault, a new four-player, co-op mode.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players
Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
ComicBook
Steam Gets Nintendo Switch Exclusive After Just 7 Months
Steam users looking for something new to try this weekend can count what was formerly a Nintendo Switch exclusive among their options now that it's released on the PC platform. That game is Triangle Strategy, the HD-2D title developed by Square Enix and Artdink and published by Square Enix. It's a turn-based strategy game originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in March 2022 and is a game that's maintained positive reviews since its launch.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
New ThunderCats Ultimates Figure Wave Includes Snarf
Super7's Ultimates lineup of premium 7-inch scale ThunderCats figures launched back in 2019, and we've got our Mumm-Ra's and Thundertanks since then, but no Snarf. Today is the day – it's all lead up to this. Indeed, Snarf has joined the ThunderCats Ultimates lineup alongside Mongor, Willa, and Ratar-O....
ComicBook
Today's Wordle Is a Bit Tougher Than Usual
Today's Wordle is a little tougher than usual. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
NFL・
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets New Day-One Horror Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be no strangers to getting day-one releases at this point, and this week, players got yet another one. A gruesome, moody, atmospheric horror game called Scorn that comes from developer Ebb Software has landed on Xbox Game Pass for those with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. It won't take you long to beat either (once you master its mechanics, that is), which makes it a worthwhile Xbox Game Pass endeavor if you're at all interested in it.
ComicBook
Steam Gets Big Update for Mobile Users
Valve has today made a big update to Steam for those who use the PC platform on mobile devices. For a prolonged period of time, Valve has had a mobile app dedicated to Steam, but this app has always been somewhat lacking in numerous features. Now, after prolonged requests from fans, Valve has pushed out a massive update that completely overhauls the Steam app.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Creator Crosses Manga Milestone Behind the Scenes
Hunter x Hunter's original series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has crossed over a major milestone for the manga behind the scenes while the creator is working on the next slate of chapters! Togashi has taken many different hiatuses during the course of Hunter x Hunter's run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but this has been the longest stretch of waiting in the series' history to date. But all of that waiting will be coming to an end soon enough as the manga will be returning later this month with brand new chapters after nearly four long years since the last new chapter.
ComicBook
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Announced
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a board game adaptation of some kind. Square Enix announced they were working on some kind of tabletop adaptation of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Essen Spiel earlier this month. This will be an "original board game" designed in house by Square Enix, but no other details were announced other than that the games were "coming soon." Square Enix is also developing a board game version of Chocobo's Dungeon, which is due for release in 2023. This would be the first official Final Fantasy board game produced that wasn't a licensed Monopoly game.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.
ComicBook
WWE's Bray Wyatt Delivers Amazing Promo and Teases New Persona in SmackDown Return
After making a much-celebrated return to WWE at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt was announced for this week's episode of SmackDown. Now the time is finally here, and boy did he not disappoint. Wyatt would arrive with a new theme song and his lantern in hand, and once he got to the ring things got even better, as he delivered a promo that was extremely genuine even when it was also furthering the story he was starting to tell. Then things took a swerve when the video screen popped up with what appeared to be him with the mask he had on at Extreme Rules, and it was almost like another side of him was issuing a threat. You can find the video below.
WWE・
ComicBook
Madden NFL 23 Gets Massive New Title Update, Patch Notes Revealed
EA Sports has today pushed out a massive new update for Madden NFL 23. Since launching back in August, EA has continued to be vocal with fans that it's looking to rectify bugs and improve many features that have been found in the latest Madden installment. And while it remains to be seen if today's new patch drastically improves the game, a large number of changes have now arrived.
NFL・
ComicBook
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Stars Debut in AEW on Rampage, Challenge for ROH Titles
AEW Rampage ended in a chaotic brawl, and there were some new additions in the midst of that battle as Rampage came to a close. FTR and Shawn Spears would walk away with the win against The Embassy, but their celebration was cut short when former Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and WWE stars The Kingdom walked down the ramp. Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven walked out and caught FTR off guard, and they were looking for some respect from these new Ring of Honor stars for the house they built and a Title rematch they never received. You can check out their debut in the video below.
WWE・
