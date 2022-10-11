Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.

