Baton Rouge, LA

Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday.

In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to be most of the roster for both teams are filmed scrapping away on the pitch, throwing punches, brawling and piling on top of each other.

Eventually, staff and coaches intervene - with the help of a small handful of people in playing jerseys - and some space between the teams emerges for them to cool off.

Rival players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M had a huge fight before their game  on Saturday and footage of the brawl has surfaced online
In the violent scenes, players can be seen throwing punches and piling on top of each other 

Perhaps most intriguingly, the scenes were a warm-up for the game itself. Once they had both calmed down, they headed back out onto the field and scrapped it out in a game of football.

The Southern University Jaguars took it out on the Panthers, recording an emphatic 45-13 victory and quite literally adding insult to the Prairie View injury.

Prairie View even held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter but endured a dreadful collapse from then on.

The footage, which has surfaced across social media, was shared by one Panthers fan who mercilessly wrote: 'so they lost the pregame fight and the actual game? AHAAAAAA'.

The Southern University Jaguars took it out on the Panthers in the game, winning 45-13

The game also saw Southern coach Eric Dooley inflict a huge defeat on a team that he used to coach from 2018 until 2021.

It was, despite the huge scoreline, the first defeat for the Panthers this season and their record is now 3-1.

Southern, meanwhile, now have a 3-2 record.

George Frost
4d ago

That is when both colleges should have been made to walk on field before kickoff and forfeit their game both teams forfeit and walk away

Scopper Gabbon
4d ago

why did the game get to continue...both should have forfeit...at minimum everyone in the fight should have been ejected.

