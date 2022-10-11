It’s now or never for Bray Wyatt to reach his full WWE potential

The Post’s Joseph Staszewski brings you around the world of professional wrestling every Tuesday in his weekly column, the Post Match Angle .

Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules and the build to it will stand right there with some of the best returns in WWE history. They nailed the easy part, but what’s next will be harder and will define Wyatt’s legacy.

Returns are hard to screw up because even if it’s a little lackluster, the audience is generally excited to see whoever appears and the crowd in Philadelphia for Extreme Rules on Saturday was ecstatic to see Wyatt, who has always been a master of this type of pageantry and storytelling. It hasn’t always translated once it all gets in the ring, however. Maybe some of it was poor booking decisions and finishing choices, but that need to change this time around.

The last we saw Wyatt — who will go down as one of the most puzzling releases in WWE history — he was The Fiend character. As cool as the theatrical moments The Fiend created were, it was challenging to put on a good product in the ring on a consistent basis because of the character’s supernatural and unbeatable nature. It led to a ton of bad matches, from Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell in 2019 to Goldberg at Super Showdown in 2020 and Braun Strowman both at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam in 2020 to name of few. Wyatt is a more than capable worker, but is likely never going to be a five-star match guy. In an era where work-rate and match quality matter, the stories he masterfully tells need to translate and pay off in the ring for him to truly reach the heights WWE hopes.

It is why I don’t want to see The Fiend returning, and it appears that won’t be the case based on what transpired during Wyatt’s appearance at Extreme Rules. He wore a new mask and had his signature lantern from his Wyatt days, so a reset may be in order. (The two small nods to Brodie Lee with the lighting of the door and Abby The Witch’s mask was a great touch.) Wyatt, 36, was at his best when he led the Wyatt Family, and the Firefly Funhouse characters coming to life in the stands during his return has fans feeling that will be the case again. The Wyatt 6, which is his Twitter handle, has been thrown around as the faction’s name and the logo shown to close Extreme Rules only added to the speculation. What we do know is he will be a SmackDown superstar as WWE promoted him to appear this Friday.

As factions start to become a thing in WWE again, a group led by Wyatt with added creative freedom has a chance to be an all-timer. The goal needs to be to make Wyatt credible enough to be in the conversation to beat Roman Reigns for the Universal championship, seeing how he was never pinned for the title when Reigns first won in a triple-threat match with The Fiend and Strowman at Payback in 2020. If he gets a faction, it should feel on the level of The Bloodline as one of the company’s premier units. That could start with his brother Bo Dallas’ potential return, as is being rumored. There is a story to tell here. Anything short of that would feel like a missed opportunity.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. WWE

At worst, the success of the “White Rabbit” build and WWE hiring former Marvel and Disney writer Rob Fee as its new director of long-term creative means we will likely see more of these type of programs in the future, and that’s great news. Anything that’s going to push WWE creatively to tell intriguing and interactive stories is a huge plus. Wyatt helped usher it in and hopefully will continue to reap the benefits.

The epic return it helped create was a unique momentum builder for WWE, but now it must become so much more for Wyatt. As good and revered as Wyatt is, he has never seemed to reach his full potential in the company.

It’s now or never.

MJF and Wheeler Yuta did an interesting piece of business after their superb opening match on “Dynamite” last week. Friedman, who doesn’t feel like he respects anyone, nearly completed a post-match handshake with Yuta – who it feels like he does respect. But before he could, Lee Moriarty, a member of The Firm (MJF’s stable on retainer), attacked Yuta. It led to MJF flipping out on him for doing so and he reluctantly was going to hit Yuta with the Dynamite Diamond ring before William Regal and his brass knuckles intervened.

MJF nearly shook Wheeler Yuta’s hand on AEW Dynamite last week. AEW

It was one of the rare times we’ve seen MJF show what appeared to be genuine compassion for another wrestler. Will we see more instances of this as he works his way toward being world champion? Is it all part of a big con? Will MJF lose control of The Firm? (Though it doesn’t seem that way as they attacked Jon Moxley at a GCW show after he lost the promotion’s title to Nick Gage.) Is AEW giving themselves an avenue to lean MJF more babyface if need be? It was a fascinating piece of business without a clear reason at the moment.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBIdC9FLMTE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Talk to the Managers. The use of managers – especially female managers — had been thrown to the wayside in WWE by Vince McMahon in recent years. Now, it’s slowly becoming one of the most noticeable and effective changes made by Triple H. Last week Zelina Vega returned to take Elektra Lopez’s spot with the newly promoted Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown. Vega has been excellent in the role previously with Andrade and gives immediate credibility to the group. Now with Vega, Hit Row’s B-Fab, Maximum Male Model’s Maxine Dupree and Scarlett with Karrion Kross, we are seeing the resurgence of female valets, all of whom can get physical and wrestle if needed. Add to that what Rhea Ripley is doing with The Judgment Day, where she feels like an equal to Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and it just shows you the added benefit to all involved to mix the men with the women in factions.

The season premiere of “Monday Night Raw” had a cool Raw-after-WrestleMania vibe with the return of the Good Brothers and Brock Lesnar, a title change with Seth Rollins becoming the United States champion and nostalgia with some pretty funny DX segments.

Matt Riddle beating Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit makes a lot more sense now after what transpired on Raw. Whether you agree or not, and I don’t, WWE has him trying to reverse the fact that he can no longer challenge Reigns for the world title. He beat Sami Zayn, who refused the help Reigns asked Jey Uso to give him as that story adds another layer. Rollins winning the United States championship and becoming a two-time Grand Slam champ after Bobby Lashley was attacked by Lesnar allowed him to say on WWE’s social media that he tapped out to save himself for that match. If WWE wants to get crazy, it has Rollins use the U.S. title to kick off a feud with The Bloodline, either with Sami, Solo Sikoa or Jey Uso on his way to a program with Roman for the Royal Rumble or Day 1.

Saraya getting physical with Britt Baker after Baker said the former WWE star hasn’t been cleared by doctors has to make you think she actually is, right? It was also good to see a bunch of the women get screen time for a second straight week, Willow Nightingale getting a TBS title match out of it and Jade Cargill finally getting a meaningful program with Nyla Rose.

Grayson Waller’s character is self-centered and attention-seeking, but from a camera shot just on him, numerous palm trees, and a pretty humorous fake Twitter scroll, there is way too much going on during his Grayson Waller Effect segments. It makes it easier for the audience’s focus to potentially drift from guests the segment should be trying to get over. Thought Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez did a solid job overall despite all that.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVTD6a7TRzI?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Dominik Mysterio has nuclear-level heat now after beating up his dad, who refused to retaliate. He has a much better presence on camera as a heel and maybe that comes with a clearer character direction. Finn Balor put him over in an interview with me last week and couldn’t agree more right now.

Wardlow and Brian Cage delivered a match that was a spectacle thanks to the two men’s freakish athleticism. It was a reminder of what TNT title matches should be. Hopefully we see more of Cage on AEW TV after this because he deserves it after that.

Wardlow power bombs Brian Cage AEW

Austin Theory, who lost to Johnny Gargano on Monday, has won just one televised match since becoming Mr. Money in the Bank. He beat Dolph Ziggler on Raw in August and has just three wins total, all over Ziggler, since Money in the Bank.

Jon Moxley continues to be promo gold. He’s cool, intense and him dryly calling “Hangman” Adam Page a “sweet kid” and “like a lot of kids around here, you say stupid stuff that gets you in trouble” was a hoot. Him signing a new five-year contract, taking on a mentoring role and likely cutting out the indy shows is the definition of leadership at a time the AEW locker room need it most.

The total package is starting to come together for Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, and her match at Bound For Glory against Masha Slamovich was another step in that direction. A star is being unlocked.

Pain is temporary. Victory is forever. pic.twitter.com/uS5dZ3QWIN — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) October 8, 2022

Sami Zayn is the best thing on wrestling television week in and week out, bar none. There has to be a massive babyface run in his future, right? Until then we will enjoy watching him act extra Ucey.

Frankie Kazarian, Impact Wrestling

The AEW star, who is doing a stint back in Impact, defeated Mike Bailey in the opening match at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view to became the X-Division champion for the sixth time and for the first time since his last singles title in 2011. It was a really cool moment for such a respected veteran. Hopefully it leads to some more big-match opportunities in the future for the 45-year-old Kazarian.

Billy Gunn vs. Swerve Strickland, AEW Dynamite (Wednesday, 8 p.m., TBS)

The match happens two days after WWE celebrated D-Generation X’s 25th anniversary on Raw without Gunn, who will be wrestling just his fourth televised singles match in AEW. Gunn is still in tremendous shape at 58 years old and it will be interesting to see what kind of match he has with someone as talented as Strickland. There is a chance that a vicious post-match beatdown from Strickland could further his rift with partner Keith Lee as Swerve has a chance for an excellent heel run in the company. There aren’t too many wrestlers from Gunn’s era still in the ring, so any opportunity to see one perform is worth checking out.