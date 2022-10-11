Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw have sold their NYC home for $2.62M

TV personality Morgan Stewart, the former star of “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,” and singer/musician Jordan McGraw, the son of Dr. Phil, have sold their Nolita home for $2.62 million, according to property records. (It listed for $2.99 million in May.)

McGraw bought the two-bedroom, two-bath pad at 199 Mott St. for $2.6 million in 2019, via an LLC: Dugout East.

The couple just aren’t spending enough time in New York to keep the apartment, friends tell Gimme, as they also share a $10 million Beverly Hills mansion , which McGraw paid for in cash following the couple’s engagement in 2020.

The mansion purchase broke, via Variety, as the Small Business Administration released information that Dr. Phil received up to $7 million in pandemic-related government loans for his production companies.

One of the home’s two bedrooms. Rachel Grace Kuzma

The chic kitchen. Rachel Grace Kuzma

There is no link between the loans and the all-cash home purchase, although, as Page Six noted , it raised questions about the loans, which were meant for small businesses.

Stewart and McGraw — who opened for the Jonas Brothers — share two kids: Row, a daughter born February 2021, and son Grey, born February 2022.

For now, that’s it. When Stewart returned from maternity leave to co-host E!’s “Nightly Pop” — a show that has since been “sunsetted,” a spokesman said — she revealed that McGraw had a vasectomy . “No more babies,” she said.

There’s 1,227 square feet of space inside. Rachel Grace Kuzma

There’s also a 21-foot-long terrace. Rachel Grace Kuzma

The couple first dated in 2010, then broke up. In 2016, Stewart married her “ Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick. They split in 2019.

In December 2020, Stewart and McGraw married. That month, Stewart shared the timeline of their relationship to her viewers on Instagram Live: “You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me. And I was like, ‘Fine, whatever. I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together.”

The fifth-floor unit is 1,227 square feet. It features an entertaining space that leads to an open chef’s kitchen and a 21-foot-long terrace. The split bedroom layout includes custom closets, and oversize windows overlooking a back garden and the intersection of Spring and Mulberry streets. The bathrooms boast heated marble floors.

The smart-wired home also comes with stained white oak floors and is LEED Gold certified. The listing brokers, who also repped the buyers, are Carl Gambino and Reilly Adler of Compass. Both declined comment.

A full-floor penthouse in the building, which Jared Leto and Cindy Crawford once toured separately , is also on the market as a $35,000-a-month rental — down from the $60,000 a month it asked last year, and listed by Jaf Glazer of Conquest Advisors. The eight-story boutique condo was built in 2015 and features just 11 units. Building amenities include a doorman, a concierge, keyed elevator access and a common rooftop lounge with panoramic views.

As for McGraw, he’s known for his real estate almost as much as his music. In 2019, clips of his Beverly Hills starter mansion went viral because of its wild and “campy” interiors — from lavender couches to a glass-encased gun wall, Variety noted, before selling for full ask to heiress Anna Slay for $5.75 million .

His next $10 million mansion purchase was also noteworthy because it was developed as a spec house by Woodbridge Group, architects of a massive $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme that landed developer Robert Shapiro a 25-year prison sentence. That’s chump change compared to the $30 million mansion that McGraw’s parents, Dr. Phil and Robin, own in Beverly Hills’ Benedict Canyon.