Sara Lee’s family issues statement on ‘darkest times’ after wrestler’s death

The family of late WWE pro Sara Lee has issued a statement thanking those for their support after her death last week .

On Monday, fellow wrestler Bull James tweeted a statement that read, “On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown towards [Lee’s husband] Cory [James Weston], Sara and their beautiful children.

“Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown. Through the darkest times you guys have been a ray of light. Thank you, will never be enough,” the statement concluded.

James also organized a GoFundMe for Lee’s family, which was shared by a number of WWE stars. The same statement was shared to the fundraising page.

From the Weston & Lee Family:

Lee and Weston, who married in 2017, shared three children. Weston, a former WWE wrestler, currently works on the independent circuit under the ring name Westin Blake.

Lee — who won Season 6 of WWE’s “Tough Enough” reality series — died at the age of 30, her mother, Terri Lee, announced in a Facebook post last week. No cause of death was given.

Last Tuesday, Lee shared that she was recovering from a sinus infection in a post on Instagram . Her mother announced her death two days later.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote in a post on Facebook. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Lee — who was released by the WWE in Sept. 2016, after her one-year contract expired — went on to wrestle on the independent circuit.