ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sara Lee’s family issues statement on ‘darkest times’ after wrestler’s death

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDyYF_0iUTBHS800

The family of late WWE pro Sara Lee has issued a statement thanking those for their support after her death last week .

On Monday, fellow wrestler Bull James tweeted a statement that read, “On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown towards [Lee’s husband] Cory [James Weston], Sara and their beautiful children.

“Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown. Through the darkest times you guys have been a ray of light. Thank you, will never be enough,” the statement concluded.

James also organized a GoFundMe for Lee’s family, which was shared by a number of WWE stars. The same statement was shared to the fundraising page.

From the Weston & Lee Family: pic.twitter.com/o4leq4T5DS

— Bull James (@RealBullJames) October 10, 2022

Lee and Weston, who married in 2017, shared three children. Weston, a former WWE wrestler, currently works on the independent circuit under the ring name Westin Blake.

Lee — who won Season 6 of WWE’s “Tough Enough” reality series — died at the age of 30, her mother, Terri Lee, announced in a Facebook post last week. No cause of death was given.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klcAl_0iUTBHS800
Sara Lee's poses for a selfie in her final Instagram post before her death, revealing she was battling a sinus infection.
saraann_lee/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBNsc_0iUTBHS800
Sara Lee's submission tape for 2015's 'Tough Enough' reality show.
WWE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vBq5_0iUTBHS800
Sara Lee on WWE's "Tough Enough."
WWE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Nt0h_0iUTBHS800
Former WWE pro Sara Lee in the ring.
Instagram/Sara Lee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32n3Un_0iUTBHS800
saraann_lee/Instagram

Last Tuesday, Lee shared that she was recovering from a sinus infection in a post on Instagram . Her mother announced her death two days later.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote in a post on Facebook. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Lee — who was released by the WWE in Sept. 2016, after her one-year contract expired — went on to wrestle on the independent circuit.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy