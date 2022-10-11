ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle reveals how Harry helped with life-changing phone call at ‘worst’ point of her life

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MEGHAN Markle has revealed how Prince Harry helped her with a life-changing phone call at the “worst” point of her life.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her mental health struggles while speaking on episode five of her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqfp9_0iUTBFgg00
Meghan Markle has revealed Prince Harry made a call to a mental health service for her Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNK8K_0iUTBFgg00
Meghan previously discussed having suicidal thoughts in an interview with Oprah last year Credit: AP

She has previously spoken about feeling suicidal while a working member of the Royal Family.

During her tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the duchess said her mental health battle left her feeling like she "didn't want to be alive anymore" - but she was never offered support as it "wouldn't be good for the institution".

And now during the latest 55-minute instalment of her podcast, titled The Decoding of Crazy released today, the former Suits star broached the subject with actresses Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone, Meghan.

Bollywood star Deepika recalled her own mental health struggles and how she ended up in a “dark place”.

She explained: “You just feel hopeless. There is this feeling of emptiness and hollowness and hopelessness.”

Deepika told how she got help after talking to a family friend who was a counsellor.

Meghan then went on to explain that when she was at her “worst point” Harry made a mental health referral for her.

She said: “My husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman, and she didn’t even know I was calling her … and she was checking out at the grocery store.

“I could hear the little beep, beep … She could hear the dire state that I was in.”

She added: “But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid and make peace with that, to ask for it.”

In the interview with Oprah last year Meghan revealed she told Prince Harry she "didn’t want to be alive anymore".

One night, while suffering suicidal thoughts, Meghan claimed she forced herself to go to an event with Harry, 36, – because she felt she couldn’t be left alone, for fear of what she might do.

And she said while the lights were down during the Cirque du Soleil premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in January 2019, she was "weeping" while clutching Harry's hand until his knuckles were white.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was six months pregnant at the time, said she would cry while the lights were down in the royal box before she would compose herself for the cameras and smile during the intervals.

Meghan revealed: “I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry because of how much loss he suffered.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it I would do it - because I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“I didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was a very clear and real and frightening, constant thought.

"And I remember, I remember how he just cradled me."

She later said Harry, 36, "saved" her by ultimately quitting the Royal Family.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Deepika Padukone
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Constance Wu
OK! Magazine

Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt

Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Cirque Du Soleil#Uk#The Royal Family
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
WORLD
The Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert

When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
819K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy