Vote now: Who should be SBLive Pennsylvania's high school athlete of the week (October 2-8)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week for October 2-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian football

The sophomore quarterback completed 24 of his 39 pass attempts for 357 yards and three touchdowns and scored another touchdown on the ground in a 38-34 win over Apollo-Ridge.

Aaron Crossley, Wyoming Area football

Crossley had just 16 carries but turned them into for 328 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns in a 56-18 win over Holy Redeemer.

Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson football

In a 45-10 win over Trinity, the junior quarterback was 20-of-29 for 340 yards and two touchdown passes.

Tyson Florence, Western Beaver football

In a 49-21 win over Riverside, the junior ran for 210 yards and six touchdowns.

Zach Fox, Nanticoke football

The junior running back ran for 243 yards and five touchdowns – all in the first half - in a 42-7 win over Tunkhannock.

Finn Furmanek, State College football

In a 49-30 win over Carlisle, the senior completed just five passes, but three went for touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of scores. He threw for 219 yards and ran for 81 to total 300 total.

Ethen Knox, Oil City football

The junior running back set a school record with 53 carries Friday night, as he ran for 409 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Hollidaysburg. It was the fifth time this season he has had more than 400 yards in a game.

Jake Layhue, California football

The junior quarterback completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 234 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 140 yards and three more scores in a 42-14 win over West Greene.

Mia Libby, Greencastle-Antrim soccer

In a pair of games this week, she tallied five goals. She scored twice against Shippensburg and then scored three of the team’s goals in a 5-1 win over West Perry.

Jake Mull, Apollo-Ridge football

In a 38-34 loss to Imani Christian, the senior wide receiver had eight receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Ron Prislupski, Holy Cross soccer

The senior scored all three of his team’s goals in a 3-0 win over Gregory the Great Academy. He has scored at leas tone goal in all but one of the 10 games for the Crusaders this season.

Marcus Quaker, West Perry football

Finished a 31-14 win over Big Spring with more than 300 yards of total offense. The quarterback for 232 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove soccer

In two games this week, the senior found the back of the net five times and had 13 points. He had two goals and an assist against Midd-West and then scored a hat trick and dished out a pair of assists in a 6-2 win over Wilkes-Barre.

Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic football

The senior had 10 catches for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Yough.

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview football

In a 41-14 win over Cambridge Springs, the junior running back had 283 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries.

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown football

After rushing for 195 or more yards three times this season, Stevenson hit the 300-yard mark for the first time with 314 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Jefferson-Morgan.

Ellianna Wallbillich, Pen Argyl soccer

She scored all five goals for the Green Knights in a 5-0 win over Lehighton on Saturday.

Andre Weidman, Ephrata football

The senior running back had more than 400 yards of total offense in a 42-28 win over Fleetwood. He ran for 382 and two touchdowns, while also adding 35 yards receiving and a score.

Jahiem White, York football

In a 66-49 win over Dallastown, White had 417 yards rushing and six touchdowns. His 417 yards were the second-most in school history. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.