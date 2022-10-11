Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
naturecoaster.com
Citrus County Animal Services Extends Fall “Empty the Shelters” Event
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) is happy to announce that the BISSELL Pet Foundation has provided the opportunity to extend their “Empty the Shelters” event. Citrus County Animal Services Extends Fall “Empty the Shelters” Event. • CCAS will participate through Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Local charities get in on Inverness Country Jam
The first Inverness Country Jam is partnering with some local charitable organizations to sell VIP tickets to the October event. The VIP tickets are for a single day of the three-day Sunny Cooter music festival and will not be sold on the event’s website https://invernesscountryjam.com.
villages-news.com
Fines looming at long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages
Fines are looming at a long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages. The home located at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages
A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
villages-news.com
Daughter granted extra time for cleanup at late father’s home in The Villages
A daughter has been granted extra time for the cleanup of her late father’s home in The Villages. The home at 1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
County, State officials kick off Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive
A group of local county and state officials met at the Lake County Historical Courthouse on Friday to show their support for the county’s Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive. Efforts are being made to collect non-perishable items that will be distributed to people affected by Hurricane Ian in both Lake County, specifically around Astor, and the Fort Myers area.
villages-news.com
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys for tots people are unwrapping their holiday campaign for 2022. Registration is now open for all three campaigns in North Central Florida. Some of their fundraising events are set to kick off. In Marion County, Toys for Tots is sponsoring the Haunted Trail. It...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 13
Charles Edward Lindsay, 50, Hernando, arrested Oct. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
Florida Mom Jailed After Feeding 2-Year-Old Child Candy With “Fentanyl Dirty” Hands
A 2-year-old child was transported to the hospital Monday evening after the grandmother noticed the child becoming lethargic after receiving candy from Jessica Martinez. Martinez had left the property and when contacted by phone told the grandparents of the child that her “hands were dirty
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges
SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
WCJB
Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School. The fights happened last Wednesday. Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of...
click orlando
Pig on the Pond returns to Clermont this weekend. Here’s what to expect
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Pig on the Pond festival will be returning for three days of family fun this weekend to Waterfront Park in Clermont. Events will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
LHS student facing charges for brandishing knife on bus
According to the Citrus County School District, a Lecanto High student brandished a small knife on his bus Thursday, Oct. 13, on the way to school and showed it to another student. The student who was shown the knife told a teacher, the district said in a statement. School administrators,...
Comments / 1