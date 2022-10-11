ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Lucas Palange’s pick-6 for Exeter Township voted as voted as high school play of the week in Pennsylvania for games September 29 – October 1

By Ryan Isley
Congratulations to Lucas Palange of Exeter Township for being voted as Pennsylvania’s high school play of the week!

After the games were all played from September 29 – October 1, we asked fans to vote on what play was the play of the week across the state.

Exeter Township’s Lucas Palange won with 54.90% of the more than 26,000 votes cast.

In the 47-7 win over Warwick, the senior had his first career interception return for a touchdown after he made multiple tacklers miss after the catch.

Aaran Randolph of Highlands was second with 39.95% and Erby Weller of Shippensburg was third.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scorebooklive.com.

