ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Read the powerful victim impact statement of a heartbroken mum who confronted her teenage son's killers as she labels their parents 'menacing' and 'remorseless'

By Laine Clark
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fighting back tears, Michelle Liddle has accused two 'gutless' boys of hunting and killing her 15-year-old son before taking aim at their 'menacing' families.

In a heartbreaking victim impact statement, Ms Liddle told the boys she hoped they were locked away for a long time after her son Angus Beaumont was fatally stabbed in a fight north of Brisbane in March 2020.

However, she claimed her family had been serving a life sentence since Angus died after a knife was thrust 14cm into the year 10 student's chest at Redcliffe.

'My beautiful boy, rest in peace because there is none for us,' Ms Liddle told the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The two boys - who can't be named - congratulated each other after Angus was stabbed.

They were both 14 at the time. One is now 16 and the other is 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMc6B_0iUT9wWK00
Michelle Liddle (left) has accused two 'gutless' boys of hunting and killing her 15-year-old son before taking aim at their 'menacing' and 'remorseless' families

The boys were found guilty of murder by a jury in June.

'Your actions on that night were deliberate, callous and determined. You had every intention to hunt and kill,' Ms Liddle said.

'Your family and supporters have been remorseless and consistently menacing towards our family.

'It is clear by these acts of violence ... the remorselessness you have shown ... your gutless, selfish actions ... that you have no intention of changing your behaviour.'

Ms Liddle broke down as she described the night her family raced to the hospital after learning that her 'beautiful, intelligent, healthy kid' had been stabbed.

'I didn't even get to say goodbye or tell my son how much he was loved,' she said.

'Hearing my youngest cry 'that's not my brother'... after seeing Angus ... as a consequence of your vicious attack, you even robbed our family of the right to farewell our boy with any dignity.

'You destroyed our family. Our life as we knew it ended that day.'

Ms Liddle said since Angus' funeral, daily life had been a struggle.

His younger brother even told them he didn't want to go on a family holiday again because 'it is too hard without Angus', she said.

CCTV footage captured the incident after the two boys pursued a group of youths that included Angus.

Wearing knuckle dusters and handed a knife by another member of his group, Angus confronted the duo and he was stabbed in the chest after being set upon in a two-on-one fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBOs9_0iUT9wWK00
Angus Beaumont was fatally stabbed with a 14cm knife in a fight north of Brisbane in March 2020

The two boys are seen congratulating each other by slapping hands before running away as Angus lay dying nearby.

'It shows their mindset at the time that they were happy that this boy was stabbed,' crown prosecutor Chris Cook said.

Both boys had long criminal histories with one offending from the age of 11.

One boy was on parole and the other was on bail at the time of the murder.

One of the boys on Tuesday also pleaded guilty to three more offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle after stealing a car in May 2022 while on bail for murder.

Ms Liddle said their Justice for Angus Beaumont foundation would continue to fight for Queensland juvenile justice law changes and curbing youth violence.

'This has affected our whole community who no longer feel safe knowing people like you are walking amongst us,' she told the two boys.

They will be sentenced at a later date by Justice David Jackson.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Father of 18-month-old boy who was repeatedly assaulted by his mother's boyfriend before he died tells court he was 'worried' when he saw 'big marks' on his son's face

The father of an 18-month boy, who was repeatedly assaulted in the months leading to his death, told a court he was 'worried' when he saw marks on his son's face. Tamika Beaton, 25, is accused of neglecting her son Andrew Cawker by leaving him in the care of her boyfriend Scott Coombe, 24.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victim Impact Statement#Murder#Violent Crime
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Mail

Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death when NYPD cop father 'made him sleep on garage floor in depths of winter' claims they 'flooded CPS with calls' because they were worried about his safety

The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his NYPD cop father allegedly made him sleep on the garage floor claims that they flooded Child Protection Services with calls about his welfare. Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze to death on January 17, 2020, after his father, Michael Valva,...
CENTER MORICHES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat

A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
CYPRESS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'

An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom

An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm very sorry': Purdue student, 22, accused of killing his roommate says he was being 'BLACKMAILED' as he apologizes to victim's family on way into court

The suspected roommate killer at Purdue University said Friday that he had been 'blackmailed.'. Before his first court appearance following the murder, Ji Min 'Jimmy' Sha, 22, told reporters he 'was blackmailed' and is 'very sorry' following the death of his roommate Varun Manish Chedda after midnight on October 5.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

654K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy