ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Paul R. Gudaitis

Paul R. Gudaitis, 69, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Paul was born in Terryville on Feb. 4, 1953, to the late Steven and Genevieve (Syzmanski) Gudaitis. Paul was a 1971 graduate...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Robert Carlo Cassina

Robert Carlo Cassina, 58, of Bristol, passed away peacefully following ongoing health concerns on Oct. 12, 2022. Bobby was born in Bristol on April 7, 1964. Bobby grew up in Wolcott, and was an altar boy at St. Maria Goretti Church. He graduated from Wolcott High School and moved to Bristol in his late teens.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Jacques G. 'Jack' Akerley

Jacques G. “Jack” Akerley, 77, of Bristol, widower of Claire J. (Bisaillon) Akerley, died on Tuesday, (Oct. 11, 2022) at home. Jack was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada on Aug. 28, 1945. He lived in St. Leonard until moving to Hartford when he was 15. There he met the love of his life, Claire. He enlisted to serve in the United States Army in 1963 and spent time stationed in Germany. Jack obtained his GED in 1965.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Government
City
Westbrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources

BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bristol Press#Ct#F9f 2#San Miguel De Allende#Guanajuato#Uc Berkeley#Yale University
Bristol Press

Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol

BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Bristol Press

City Council members approve contract for new service agreement with Motorola

BRISTOL – City Council members voted to approve the signing of a contract Tuesday night totaling $3,296,750 for a new service agreement with Motorola. This agreement is for radio systems citywide but predominantly used by the Bristol Police Department to update aging communications systems. “Basically, if we do not...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

White beats Blue in CCSU's basketball scrimmage

A second half surge by the white team turned a competitive game into a 20-point wipeout as White defeated Blue 69-49 in the Central Connecticut State men’s basketball blue and white game on Saturday morning from Detrick Gymnasium. “I wanted defense,” said head coach Patrick Sellers. “We’ve been working...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy