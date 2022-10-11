Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bristol Press
Paul R. Gudaitis
Paul R. Gudaitis, 69, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Paul was born in Terryville on Feb. 4, 1953, to the late Steven and Genevieve (Syzmanski) Gudaitis. Paul was a 1971 graduate...
Bristol Press
Robert Carlo Cassina
Robert Carlo Cassina, 58, of Bristol, passed away peacefully following ongoing health concerns on Oct. 12, 2022. Bobby was born in Bristol on April 7, 1964. Bobby grew up in Wolcott, and was an altar boy at St. Maria Goretti Church. He graduated from Wolcott High School and moved to Bristol in his late teens.
Bristol Press
Jacques G. 'Jack' Akerley
Jacques G. “Jack” Akerley, 77, of Bristol, widower of Claire J. (Bisaillon) Akerley, died on Tuesday, (Oct. 11, 2022) at home. Jack was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada on Aug. 28, 1945. He lived in St. Leonard until moving to Hartford when he was 15. There he met the love of his life, Claire. He enlisted to serve in the United States Army in 1963 and spent time stationed in Germany. Jack obtained his GED in 1965.
Bristol Press
Dozens of flowers, goodwill tokens placed on cruiser outside Bristol Police Department
BRISTOL – Dozens of flowers and goodwill tokens have been placed on a police cruiser outside the Bristol Police Department headquarters, as a sign of community unity after the injury of one and deaths of two other officers in a Wednesday night shooting. Families with St. Joseph School brought...
Bristol Press
Vigil recognizes killed and wounded officers' sacrifices and community service
BRISTOL – Rain pattered the pavement of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening where hundreds gathered to join a vigil in the school auditorium to support the Bristol Police Department and reflect on the sacrifices of its three officers who were shot Wednesday night. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools mourns loss of officers and injuries in shooting, remembers one as former SRO
BRISTOL – In the wake of the injury of one Bristol police officer and the deaths of two others as a result of a Wednesday night shooting, the Bristol Public Schools district issued a statement mourning the loss of the officers and remembering them for their services to the community and one as having been a school resource officer.
Bristol Press
Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol
BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
Bristol Press
City, state leaders mourn deaths of two Bristol police officers killed in shooting
BRISTOL – City and state leaders mourned the deaths of two local police officers who were killed in a shooting Wednesday night, urging residents to do whatever they can to support the officers’ families and their fellow officers. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed...
Bristol Press
Area police departments show support, mourn for two Bristol police officers killed, one wounded
BRISTOL – Several area police departments have released statements following the fatal shooting of two Bristol police officers Wednesday night, standing in solidarity with their fellow officers and offering their sympathies. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed and another officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was seriously...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
Bristol Press
City Council members approve contract for new service agreement with Motorola
BRISTOL – City Council members voted to approve the signing of a contract Tuesday night totaling $3,296,750 for a new service agreement with Motorola. This agreement is for radio systems citywide but predominantly used by the Bristol Police Department to update aging communications systems. “Basically, if we do not...
Bristol Press
White beats Blue in CCSU's basketball scrimmage
A second half surge by the white team turned a competitive game into a 20-point wipeout as White defeated Blue 69-49 in the Central Connecticut State men’s basketball blue and white game on Saturday morning from Detrick Gymnasium. “I wanted defense,” said head coach Patrick Sellers. “We’ve been working...
