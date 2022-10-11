Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro seeking to utilize outdoor recreation to boost tourism
The Murfreesboro Advertising and Tourism Commission held a public meeting, last Thursday. Marketing Director, Jonathon Lance explained the purpose of the meeting and how they were intrigued to see what information would be given by their keynote speaker, Office of Outdoor Recreations Director, Katherine Andrews. The Arkansas Office of Outdoor...
Bond revoked for violating no contact order
Xavier White of Nashville had his bond revoked in the Howard County Circuit Court on Wednesday. According to court records, White was in court after several witnesses in his case reported he had multiple interactions with his victims, which violated a no contact order. White has been charged with battery...
Broken license plate light lands driver in jail on drug charges
On October 3rd, Howard County Deputies, Trent Coffman and Jeremy Pickett conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because the license plate light was not working properly and deputies also observed the vehicle because it traveled across the center of the roadway. The driver was identified as 42-year-old Shannan Upton...
Scrappers and Panthers clash tonight
The Nashville Scrappers only have three conference games left in the football season. Last week, Nashville played one of its best games of the season in a homecoming victory over Mena. Head Coach Mike Volarvich says the team was able to get fundamentals right during the contest:. Tonight, the Scrappers...
