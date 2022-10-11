ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca employee arrested for returning items she didn’t buy

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

ITHACA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An employee at Claire’s located at the Shops at Ithaca was arrested on September 30th for returning items that she had never bought.

Laura Watkins, 40 of Ithaca, was caught returning items, that she had never purchased, to the store and crediting herself with money.

Numerous returns with large refunds took place over several days totaling over $1,300.

Watkins has been charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

After her arrest, she was processed at State Police Ithaca and released on appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court where she is scheduled to appear on October 13th.

