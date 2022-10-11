ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
nbcboston.com

Injured Bristol, Conn. Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources

BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Southington, CT
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CT
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Northford resident dies following three-car accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
NORTHFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol

BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Christopher James
FOX 61

Fatal 3-car crash in North Branford under investigation

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A multi-car crash on Route 22 in North Branford turned fatal on Saturday morning, according to police. North Branford police and firefighters were called to the area of Forest Road (Route 22) near Gulf Brook Drive at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a "serious" car crash.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Armed Robbery

202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
STRATFORD, CT
fox61.com

Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police determined that the victim, a man in...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy